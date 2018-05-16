Photo: Getty

The US Senate about to vote on a resolution to nullify new FCC rules that will rollback net neutrality. Overwhelmingly, Republican lawmakers oppose the action, despite the fact that Americans are united against them on this issue.



The rules the FCC’s Republican majority voted to overturn in December prohibited internet service providers from throttling or censoring online content whenever they want, as well as prevent major internet companies from gaining a leg up on the competition (namely, small businesses and startups) by paying extra to have their services delivered at higher speeds.

During Monday night’s 2018 Webby Awards, actor David Harbour, best known today for his role as Chief Hopper on the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, used his “5-word speech” to voice support for net neutrality by effectively telling those who oppose it to, well, go fuck themselves.