And on this day the Stranger Things writers began to run up that hill of writing the final season of Netflix and the Duffer Brothers’ hit series. They presented a whiteboard so maybe they’re just getting their stretches in before the trek. The logo is looking pretty good at least.

The replies to the tweet above of course have already picked up their own magical markers to help start with the brainstorming... a nd of course you already know who is on everyone’s mind to come back.

Listen, I get that many fans want him back, but there’s gotta be a tipping point where maybe there’s a chance. We’ll trade Jonathan for Eddie—even if he comes back a little twisted but can still be saved.

Hopper himself, David Harbour, recently told GQ “I think we’ll [shoot] next year. They’re finishing writing it this year, and they need to prep and stuff, so hopefully it’ll be this year, ” he said. “So it’d probably come out mid-2024, based on our track record.”

Tell us your Stranger Things season five pitches in the comments below!

All current seasons of Stranger Things are now streaming on Netflix.

