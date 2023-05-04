Still Want a Job in Tech? Here Are the Top 20 Public Colleges for High-Paying Careers

Still Want a Job in Tech? Here Are the Top 20 Public Colleges for High-Paying Careers

New rankings show students who graduate from these public universities with a technology degree will be set up to earn the highest salaries.

By
Nikki Main
Apply to these 20 colleges for a high tech salary
Image: Rawpixel.com (Shutterstock)

It was only about a year ago that Silicon Valley seemed to be at the top of its game — jobs were a dime a dozen and a skillset in tech was highly sought after. Positions in the tech sector like Amazon and Google meant higher salaries, job security, and a plethora of perks.

But then everything shifted and layoffs came in a rush with thousands of tech workers left looking for work. Yet, despite the job cuts, job seekers are still drawn to tech companies, meaning getting an education at the right university or college could be more important than ever.

It’s therefore, no wonder that degrees from certain schools mean a higher salary once you get that highly desired position with the tech company of your dreams. Naturally, a majority of the tech-driven colleges are located on the West Coast, particularly in California, which is home to Silicon Valley.

Burning Glass President Matt Sigelman told The Wall Street Journal, “You often hear in Silicon Valley, ‘We don’t care if you have a degree or where your degree is from, we just care if you can code.’” He added, “This list suggests otherwise.”

The Burning Glass Institute collected data about the experience and salary offered to tech employees based on information from the labor-market data firm, Lightcast, and Glassdoor, a company-ratings website.

20. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Photo: AP News (AP)

Percentage of Tech Graduates

4.16%

Average Yearly Salary

$114,076

19. University of Wisconson - Madison

Image: youngryand (Shutterstock)

Percentage of Tech Graduates

4.77%

Average Yearly Salary

$114,397

18. Purdue University

Image: Jonathan Weiss (Shutterstock)

Percentage of Tech Graduates

7.86%

Average Yearly Salary

$114,758

17. University of California - Irvine

Image: Kit Leong (Shutterstock)

Percentage of Tech Graduates

9.41%

Average Yearly Salary

$114,816

16. William & Mary

Image: PT Hamilton (Shutterstock)

Percentage of Tech Graduates

4.38%

Average Yearly Salary

$115,049

15. The University of Texas at Austin

Image: f11photo (Shutterstock)

Percentage of Tech Graduates

8.71%

Average Yearly Salary

$115,049

14. California State University - Chico

Image: David A Litman (Shutterstock)

Percentage of Tech Graduates

4.28%

Average Yearly Salary

$116,144

13. University of California - Santa Barbara

Image: Claudine Van Massenhove (Shutterstock)

Percentage of Tech Graduates

6.56%

Average Yearly Salary

$118,919

12. Georgia Institute of Technology

Image: Rob Hainer (Shutterstock)

Percentage of Tech Graduates

16.86%

Average Yearly Salary

$119,390

11. San Jose State University

Image: Sundry Photography (Shutterstock)

Percentage of Tech Graduates

11.9%

Average Yearly Salary

$119,484

10. University of Virginia

Image: tokar (Shutterstock)

Percentage of Tech Graduates

7.32%

Average Yearly Salary

$119,497

9. University of California-Santa Cruz

Image: Matthew Corley (Shutterstock)

Percentage of Tech Graduates

9.11%

Average Yearly Salary

$120,261

8. University of California-Davis

Image: Chris Allan (Shutterstock)

Percentage of Tech Graduates

8.53%

Average Yearly Salary

$121,656

7. California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo

Image: Claudine Van Massenhove (Shutterstock)

Percentage of Tech Graduates

12%

Average Yearly Salary

$122,634

6. University of California-San Diego

Image: Ken Wolter (Shutterstock)

Percentage of Tech Graduates

12.23%

Average Yearly Salary

$122,806

5. University of Washington-Seattle Campus

Image: f11photo (Shutterstock)

Percentage of Tech Graduates

11.24%

Average Yearly Salary

$123,739

4. University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Image: tzm23 (Shutterstock)

Percentage of Tech Graduates

8.23%

Average Yearly Salary

$124,800

3. University of California-Los Angeles

Image: Michael Gordon (Shutterstock)

Percentage of Tech Graduates

7.98%

Average Yearly Salary

$126,457

2. University of Michigan-Ann Arbor

Image: Dark Vader (Shutterstock)

Percentage of Tech Graduates

7.69%

Average Yearly Salary

$127,406

1. University of California-Berkeley

Image: chuckstock (Shutterstock)

Percentage of Tech Graduates

12.77%

Average Yearly Salary

$140,960

