More Than 400,000 Texans Without Power Amid Dangerous Winter Storm

Extreme Weather

The freezing conditions will end for Texas soon, but they're set to move into the Northeast this weekend.

Angely Mercado
A woman waits for paramedics in the back of a Lyft Ride vehicle on February 01, 2023 in Austin, Texas. A winter storm is sweeping across portions of Texas, causing massive power outages and disruptions of highways and roads.
Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)

Central Texas has been frozen since earlier this week after an Arctic front rolled into the Southern U.S. Parts of central, west, and north Texas and nearby states Arkansas and Tennessee were under ice storm warnings, per the National Weather Service Prediction Center. The freezing temperatures and sleet should end by this weekend.

“The prolonged and damaging ice storm that has impacted a large region from Texas to Tennessee is forecast to finally come to an end today as a final surge of moisture slides eastward,” the NWS said. “Highs will return into the 40s and 50s by Friday, likely eliminating any icy concerns.”

“FINALLY beginning to see some clearing on radar. Road conditions will slowly improve as we climb into the mid 30s today. Slick spots will persist overnight but widespread improvement is expected tomorrow. Allow for extra travel time today. It’s still slushy!” the Fort Worth National Weather Service account tweeted Thursday.

More than 405,000 customers out of 13 million are without power, according to Poweroutage.us.

Several days of icy conditions had canceled over 2,000 flights across several states as of Wednesday afternoon, the Wall Street Journal reported. Driving was dangerous throughout Texas this week. The storm has been blamed for 10 traffic accident deaths across three states, the Associated Press reported. The sleet and freezing rain also created ice layers on trees, causing the branches to snap off.

The cold front will make its way to the Northeast tomorrow and into this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. “The frigid temperatures are forecast to engulf the Northeast and northern Mid-Atlantic,” today’s alert explained. “The core of the cold will pass over the Northeast and more specifically, northern New England. Wind chills into the minus 50s for northern parts of this region could be the coldest felt in decades.”

Slippery Roads

A first responder attends to a collision on February 01, 2023 in Austin, Texas. A winter storm is sweeping across portions of Texas, causing massive power outages and disruptions of highways and roads.
Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)
Fallen Power Lines

Frozen power lines are seen hanging near a sidewalk on February 01, 2023 in Austin, Texas. A winter storm is sweeping across portions of Texas, causing massive power outages and disruptions of highways and roads.
Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)



Frozen Power Lines

Frozen power lines are seen toppled over on February 01, 2023 in Austin, Texas. A winter storm is sweeping across portions of Texas, causing massive power outages and disruptions of highways and roads.
Photo: Brandon Bell/ (Getty Images)
Frozen South

Frozen power lines are seen hanging near a sidewalk on February 01, 2023 in Austin, Texas. A winter storm is sweeping across portions of Texas, causing massive power outages and disruptions of highways and roads.
Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)
Ice Covered Landscape

A frozen open field is seen on February 01, 2023 in Austin, Texas. A winter storm is sweeping across portions of Texas, causing massive power outages and disruptions of highways and roads.
Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)
Dangerous Roads

A tree is seen toppled over power lines on February 01, 2023 in Austin, Texas. A winter storm is sweeping across portions of Texas, causing massive power outages and disruptions of highways and roads.
Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)
Frequent Car Accidents

First responders attend to a collision on February 01, 2023 in Austin, Texas. A winter storm is sweeping across portions of Texas, causing massive power outages and disruptions of highways and roads.
Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)
Toppled Trees

A tree is seen toppled over onto a vehicle on February 01, 2023 in Austin, Texas. A winter storm is sweeping across portions of Texas, causing massive power outages and disruptions of highways and roads.
Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)
Hundreds of Cancelled Flights

A traveler waits at a United Airlines counter at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on January 31, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Many flights have been delayed and cancelled due to a winter storm passing through portions of Texas.
Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)
Frozen State Capitol

The Texas State Capitol is seen during a winter storm on February 01, 2023 in Austin, Texas. A winter storm is sweeping across portions of Texas, causing massive power outages and disruptions of highways and roads.
Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)
