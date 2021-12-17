The Vertically Broken Penis

A man in the UK became a medical first for one of the most groan-worthy reasons imaginable: an uniquely broken penis. The man, as detailed by his doctors in a case report this summer, had somehow torn the protective layer of his penis vertically, as opposed to the horizontal kind of tear that’s typically reported. As with most broken penises, the injury occurred during sex.



On the positive side, the man’s ordeal might have been slightly less horrifying, since his tear wasn’t accompanied by the characteristic loud popping sound that often happens with a penis break. The vertical injury may have been less damaging than usual, too. His doctors successfully treated the fracture via surgery with no complications, and by the six-month mark he was able to have sex again with no issues. The anonymous patient’s injury didn’t go unnoticed by the world though—TV host Stephen Colbert even cited our article on the case during his monologue that week.