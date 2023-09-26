The Art of The Creator Gets a Bespoke Insight Edition

Books

The Art of The Creator Gets a Bespoke Insight Edition

Take an exclusive look inside the new artbook that collects the sketches and designs from behind the scenes of Gareth Edwards'The Creator.

By
Linda Codega
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled The Art of The Creator Gets a Bespoke Insight Edition
Image: The Art of the Creator | Simon & Schuster

The Creator, Gareth Edwards’ new sci-fi film, is getting a fantastic special collector’s set of the forthcoming artbook, The Art of the Creator. Inside the deluxe edition are three lithographic prints, True Love (a graphic novel used to pitch the film, previously unpublished), and a sketchbook of production designer James Clyne’s drawings that were used to inspire the look of the film.

Advertisement

There is also a “limited-edition statue of a robot monk,” according to the press release. This figurine was supervised by Clyne, based on the original VFX files used in the film, and has at its base, Clyne’s inscribed signature. To fully commemorate how limited these artifact editions are, each one has been signed by Edwards and Clyne and has been hand-numbered.

Click through to see selections from the book. 

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 8

Cover

Cover

Image for article titled The Art of The Creator Gets a Bespoke Insight Edition
Image: The Art of the Creator | Simon & Schuster
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 8

Special Edition

Special Edition

Image for article titled The Art of The Creator Gets a Bespoke Insight Edition
Image: The Art of the Creator | Simon & Schuster
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 8

AI Dreams

AI Dreams

Image for article titled The Art of The Creator Gets a Bespoke Insight Edition
Image: The Art of the Creator | Simon & Schuster
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 8

Finding the Far-Flung Future

Finding the Far-Flung Future

Image for article titled The Art of The Creator Gets a Bespoke Insight Edition
Image: The Art of the Creator | Simon & Schuster
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 8

The Art of The Creator

The Art of The Creator

Image for article titled The Art of The Creator Gets a Bespoke Insight Edition
Image: The Art of the Creator | Simon & Schuster
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 8

Sound and Vision

Sound and Vision

Image for article titled The Art of The Creator Gets a Bespoke Insight Edition
Image: The Art of the Creator | Simon & Schuster

The Art of the Creator will be released on November 14 and is available to preorder on Amazon. You can order the deluxe limited edition, including statue and graphic novel, from Insight Editions.

Advertisement

The Creator arrives in theaters on September 29.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

Advertisement

8 / 8