The Art of The Creator Gets a Bespoke Insight Edition

The Creator, Gareth Edwards’ new sci-fi film, is getting a fantastic special collector’s set of the forthcoming artbook, The Art of the Creator. Inside the deluxe edition are three lithographic prints, True Love (a graphic novel used to pitch the film, previously unpublished), and a sketchbook of production designer James Clyne’s drawings that were used to inspire the look of the film .

There is also a “limited-edition statue of a robot monk,” according to the press release. This figurine was supervised by Clyne, based on the original VFX files used in the film, and has at its base, Clyne’s inscribed signature. To fully commemorate how limited these artifact editions are, each one has been signed by Edwards and Clyne and has been hand-numbered.

