Early Buzz for The Creator Is Extremely Encouraging

Odds are, when you saw the first trailer for The Creator, you immediately knew you’d be watching the film . The latest from Rogue One and Godzilla director Gareth Edwards looks like everything we love about sci-fi movies. It’s original, it’s beautiful, it’s got cool robots, weapons, ships, you name it. This, it seemed, had the potential to be something special.

But anything can be made to look cool in a two -minute clip, right? Is The Creator actually any good? Well, the first social media reactions are out and the answer seems to be a resounding “Yes.” They range from hailing the film as a masterpiece to even more measured reactions praising it. Here’s a collection of reactions.

Lots of different opinions there— but for the most part, it’s all very encouraging. Gareth Edwards has done the rarest thing in this day and age: m ade an original science fiction movie with actual stars and a big budget that’s getting released in theaters. Even if the movie wasn’t great, that’s a feat on its own.

The Creator stars John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, Sturgill Simpson, Madeleine Yuna Voyles, and Allison Janney. We’ll have more on it soon, including an interview with Edwards, its co-writer and director . It opens September 29.

