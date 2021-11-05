It was announced that The Walking Dead and X-Files star Laurie Holden would be joining Amazon Prime’s hit series The Boys for its third season back in June. Now, behold her in all her extremely red glory.



The Crimson Countess is a minor character in Mark Millar and Bryan Hitch’s original The Boys comics, just another Vought superhero with a bad personality trying to work her way up to becoming one of t he Seven. She’s also meant to be a parody of Marvel Comics’ Scarlet Witch, although her powers are limited to pyrokinesis, the ability to generate heat, and flight. Her mask in the comics is very pointy at the ends, making her resemblance to the Scarlet Witch even more obvious, but perhaps The Boys toned down Holden’s outfit a little lest they poke the potentially litigious bear known as Disney.

The Crimson Countess is a member of Payback, Vought’s second-tier super-team which is led by the World War II hero Soldier Boy, played by Supernatural’s Jensen Ackles, who is also joining the series for season three. It’s worth noting that in the comics, Payback’s most powerful member is the closeted Nazi “hero” Stormfront, played by Aya Cash in the show’s second season. If you watched it, you know it is highly unlikely she’ll be making a comeback in season three.

Other newcomers to The Boys include Katia Winter as the mob boss Little Nina, Kristin Booth and Jack Doolan as the TNT Twins, Sean Patrick Flanery as Gunpowder, Nick Wechsler as Blue Hawk, and Miles Gaston Villanueva as Supersonic—the latter three characters having been created exclusively for the TV series. Season three of The Boys doesn’t have a premiere date, but I’m sure Amazon will let us know eventually.

