Notable Deaths in January 2021

Mira Furlan

Although known more recently for her four-season role as Danielle Rousseau in Lost, Mira Furlan will forever be remembered as the kindhearted Minbari ambassador Delenn in the beloved Babylon 5. It was her breakout role after emigrating to the U.S. from Croatia in 1991, and Furlan embodied Delenn across all five seasons of the cult show.

Barbara Shelley

British actress Barbara Shelley’s filmography was filled with genre titles, including 1960's Village of the Damned and Hammer Horror hits like 1966's Dracula: Prince of Darkness (opposite Christopher Lee), 1966's Rasputin the Mad Monk (also starring Lee), and 1967's Quatermass and the Pit. Alongside and following her Hammer heyday, Shelley had a lengthy career in television, notably appearing in the 1984 Doctor Who serial Planet of Fire as well as shows like Blake’s 7 and The Avengers.

Tanya Roberts

She was one of Charlie’s Angels (playing Julie in the series’ fifth and final season), and a Bond girl (opposite Roger Moore in A View to a Kill), but cult movie fans will always remember Roberts best for her roles in movies like slasher flick Tourist Trap and fantasy epics The Beastmaster and Sheena: Queen of the Jungle. In more recent years, she enjoyed a career revival with a co-starring role on That ‘70s Show, playing the mother of Laura Prepon’s character.

Dave Creek

The adorkable characters from Bob’s Burgers are largely thanks to animator Dave Creek, who worked as the lead character designer on the beloved family animated show. He’d been with the show since the very beginning, starting as a character designer and eventually working his way up to lead character designer. He also worked on other shows and films like Central Park, Brickleberry, and Happiness Is a Warm Blanket, Charlie Brown.