While the CW gutted its programming recently, DC shows seem to have been especially hard hit. Batwoman, Legends of Tomorrow, Naomi, and now The Flash have all been axed, according to Variety. There seems to be a revolving door of DC shows, as still on the network are Gotham Knights, Justice University, and Superman & Lois.



Showrunner and executive producer Eric Wallace told Variety that “so many amazing people have given their talents, time, and love to bring this wonderful show to life each week.” He thanked the cast, crew, and fans, and promised to deliver a final season worthy of the hero’s story.

The ninth and final season will consist of 13 episodes in 2023, shortened from the typical 22, as covid-related delays have affected production. To date, the show has done a good job of touching on much of Flash’s comics mythos over the course of the series, and while it will be a challenge to wrap everything up, it seems like the Wallace is up for the challenge.

This is also in the wake of the allegations against Ezra Miller, who stars as a different version of Barry Allen in the DC Cinematic Universe. While the two stories are unrelated, perhaps this opens up an avenue for Gustin to take over the role in the films?

The Flash airs Wednesday nights at 8:00 p.m. EST on the CW.

