THE FLASH - FINAL TRAILER

Family at the forefront drives home the catastrophic collisions in the altered future. With Superman out, Supergirl (Sasha Calle) steps in for her cousin to defend the world from Kryptonian destruction. The action looks as breakneck as the quips between Barry and Bruce, but we’re most looking forward to the glimpses of DC’s future—and if the film delivers on being a culmination of what the comic book superheroes at WB have meant to fans as the studio builds toward a new universe.

The Flash opens June 16 in theaters.

