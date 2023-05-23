I f given the chance to bring back those you love, would you risk it all? DC hero Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) will explore the consequences of some well-intentioned time and space meddling in The Flash, which just dropped its final trailer. ( Like previous looks at the film, Batmen abound.)



The DC S tudios film is primed to be the superhero event of the summer, while shaking up the DCEU as we knew it. The new trailer is b ookended by two Batmen, starting with Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne warning Barry of the dangers of traveling back in time to save not just his own mom but, as Barry offers, dear Martha and Thomas Wayne too. When the Flash completely shatters his own world, we see a version where General Zod (Michael Shannon) has returned to dominate the planet. The only person Barry can get to wrangle enough heroes is a retired Bruce Wayne, who we know as t he Batman played by Michael Keaton.

Watch the trailer for more Batmen , plus multiple Barrys and Kryptonians too!

THE FLASH - FINAL TRAILER

Family at the forefront drives home the catastrophic collisions in the altered future. With Superman out, Supergirl (Sasha Calle) steps in for her cousin to defend the world from Kryptonian destruction. The action looks as breakneck as the quips between Barry and Bruce, but we’re most looking forward to the glimpses of DC’s future—and if the film delivers on being a culmination of what the comic book superheroes at WB have meant to fans as the studio builds toward a new universe.

The Flash opens June 16 in theaters.

