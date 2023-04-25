The Flash's New Trailer Is a High-Speed, High-Batman Spectacular

Though the future of the DC movie universe was revealed in full months ago, there’s still some remnants of the DCEU lingering. Next up is The Flash, which Warner Bros. has been trying to make for basically a decade, and is finally about come out. With CinemaCon underway, Warner Bros. has revealed a fresh new trailer.



The Flash - Official Trailer 2

The film takes inspiration from Geoff Johns and Andy Kubert’s 2011 Flashpoint comic, wherein Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) opts to race back in time and prevent his mother’s death. But in doing so, he ends up accidentally creating an entirely new timeline where things are considerably worse: there’s apparently no Superman or any other metahumans in the picture, so when General Zod (Michael Shannon) shows up to Earth, things aren’t looking great. With his present timeline self, the original Barry teams up with Michael Keaton’s Batman to get Kryptonian refugee Kara Zor-El (Sasha Calle) in fighting shape and undo the timeline shenanigans he caused.

WB has made sure to tout Batman and Supergirl as the main draws of The Flash, and the new trailer is no exception. It’s still a guess as to what parts of the DCEU will fully carry over from this movie, but the aim of this movie is mainly to clear the deck. Whatever other tricks the movie’s got up its sleeve is something that WB’s playing close to the chest, at least for now.



Advertisement

Also starring Ron Livingston, Antje Traue, and Ben Affleck, The Flash will come to theaters on June 16.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.