Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg sat for 10 hours of questioning before House and Senate committees this week. Most of his answers were versions of those already found in official Facebook statements. But when he received a tough question, rather than answer on the spot, he vowed to get to the bottom of it. We’ve made a simple worksheet to help him remember all the points his team needs to follow up on.

Sometimes the questions Zuckerberg didn’t answer seemed to speak volumes, while in other circumstances he was just being asked a convoluted or very specific question. On several occasions it appeared that the 33-year-old CEO has become disconnected from the exact ways his system is operating these days.

The two public hearings this week gave us a chance to hear the man himself speak at length on the issues Facebook is dealing with, and in keeping with Facebook’s promise of greater transparency, we’re sure all these answers will be made public as soon as possible.

Senate Hearing

Other improperly used data, Senator Chuck Grassley: “Number one, besides Professor Kogan’s transfer and now, potentially, Cubeyou, do you know of any instances where user data was improperly transferred to a third-party in breach of Facebook’s terms? If so, how many times has that happened, and was Facebook only made aware of that transfer by some third party?” and “Have you ever required an audit to ensure the deletion of improperly transferred data? And, if so, how many times?”



House Hearing

Privacy by default, Representative Frank Pallone: “Will you make the commitment to change all the user—to changing all the user default settings to minimize, to the greatest extent possible, the collection and use of users’ data?”



“Will you make the commitment to change all the user—to changing all the user default settings to minimize, to the greatest extent possible, the collection and use of users’ data?” Political censorship, Representative Fred Upton: Rep. Upton wanted to know why his friend, a former Michigan Lottery commissioner, had his political advertisement rejected by Facebook’s team.



Rep. Upton wanted to know why his friend, a former Michigan Lottery commissioner, had his political advertisement rejected by Facebook’s team. Business model changes, Representative Anna Eshoo: “Are you willing to change your business model in the interest of protecting individual privacy?”

“Are you willing to change your business model in the interest of protecting individual privacy?” Detection of foreign ad buyers, Representative Eliot L. Engel: “Does Facebook have the ability to detect when a foreign entity is attempting to buy a political ad? And is that process automated? Do you have procedures in place to inform key government players when a foreign entity is attempting to buy a political ad or when it might be taking other steps to interfere in an election?” Zuckerberg said, for the sake of time, he would follow up with a more thorough answer later.

“Does Facebook have the ability to detect when a foreign entity is attempting to buy a political ad? And is that process automated? Do you have procedures in place to inform key government players when a foreign entity is attempting to buy a political ad or when it might be taking other steps to interfere in an election?” Zuckerberg said, for the sake of time, he would follow up with a more thorough answer later. Opt-out option for marketing, Representative Gene Green: Citing Zuckerberg’s commitment to extend the new European privacy protections globally, Rep. Green wanted to know if Facebook will give “users the right to object to the processing of their personal data for marketing purposes.”

Citing Zuckerberg’s commitment to extend the new European privacy protections globally, Rep. Green wanted to know if Facebook will give “users the right to object to the processing of their personal data for marketing purposes.” BROWSER Act, Representative Marsha Blackburn: “Will you commit to working with us to pass privacy legislation, to pass the BROWSER Act?” The BROWSER Act, introduced by Rep. Blackburn, would require companies to obtain explicit consent from users before collecting certain “sensitive” personal data.

“Will you commit to working with us to pass privacy legislation, to pass the BROWSER Act?” The BROWSER Act, introduced by Rep. Blackburn, would require companies to obtain explicit consent from users before collecting certain “sensitive” personal data. Security vs. money, Representative Steve Scalise: “Is that data that is mined [when users aren’t logged in] for security purposes also used to sell as part of the business model?”



“Is that data that is mined [when users aren’t logged in] for security purposes also used to sell as part of the business model?” Diamond and Silk censorship, Representative Steve Scalise: Rep. Scalise also wanted to know if the person who made a mistake in suspending Diamond and Silk’s Facebook page was held accountable for the mistake.

Rep. Scalise also wanted to know if the person who made a mistake in suspending Diamond and Silk’s Facebook page was held accountable for the mistake. Additional data-sharing, Representative Janice Schakowsky: Rep. Schakowsky wanted to know which other parties were supplied with the data a third-party developer sold to Cambridge Analytica. Specifically “how many are there total? And what are their names?”

Rep. Schakowsky wanted to know which other parties were supplied with the data a third-party developer sold to Cambridge Analytica. Specifically “how many are there total? And what are their names?” How Facebook prevents religious and political censorship, Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers: Zuckerberg promised to follow up and explain the steps Facebook takes to prevent blocking and censoring of religious and conservative political content.

Zuckerberg promised to follow up and explain the steps Facebook takes to prevent blocking and censoring of religious and conservative political content. Racial diversity committee, Representative GK Butterfield: Zuckerberg promised to follow up on making a commitment to convene a meeting with his fellow CEOs in the tech sector to develop a strategy to increase racial diversity in the technology industry.

Zuckerberg promised to follow up on making a commitment to convene a meeting with his fellow CEOs in the tech sector to develop a strategy to increase racial diversity in the technology industry. Diversity transparency, Representative GK Butterfield: Zuckerberg also promised Rep. Butterfield that he would talk to his team about the possibility of releasing more data relating to retention of employees, disaggregated by race.

Zuckerberg also promised Rep. Butterfield that he would talk to his team about the possibility of releasing more data relating to retention of employees, disaggregated by race. Disclosures about Russians during 2016 election, Representative John Sarbanes: Sarbanes brought up the point that representatives for the Clinton and Trump campaigns have disputed Zuckerberg’s claims that Facebook notified them about Russian hacking attempts and unusual activity. Bizarrely, Zuckerberg wanted to discuss it but Sarbanes insisted on following up later.

Sarbanes brought up the point that representatives for the Clinton and Trump campaigns have disputed Zuckerberg’s claims that Facebook notified them about Russian hacking attempts and unusual activity. Bizarrely, Zuckerberg wanted to discuss it but Sarbanes insisted on following up later. User data clarity, Representative Jerry McNerney: Rep. McNerney said that he would follow up for more details on Zuckerberg’s claim that it’s his “understanding” all the data Facebook has obtained about a user is included when using the “download your information” tool.

Rep. McNerney said that he would follow up for more details on Zuckerberg’s claim that it’s his “understanding” all the data Facebook has obtained about a user is included when using the “download your information” tool. Handing over user information to Russia, Representative Adam Kinzinger: Zuckerberg promised to find out if Facebook has ever given any user information over to Russian authorities following a request from law enforcement or an intel agency.

Zuckerberg promised to find out if Facebook has ever given any user information over to Russian authorities following a request from law enforcement or an intel agency. Number of user data points, Representative Ben Luján: “So the average [number of data points collected] for non-Facebook platforms is 1,500. It’s been reported that Facebook has as many as 29,000 data points for an average Facebook user. [Do] you know how many points of data that Facebook has on the average non-Facebook-user?”

“So the average [number of data points collected] for non-Facebook platforms is 1,500. It’s been reported that Facebook has as many as 29,000 data points for an average Facebook user. [Do] you know how many points of data that Facebook has on the average non-Facebook-user?” Off-Facebook data-collection, Representative Debbie Dingell: Rep. Dingell wanted to know how many Facebook like buttons, share buttons, and chunks of pixel code are on non-Facebook web pages.