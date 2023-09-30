The Marvels May Be the MCU's Shortest Film Ever

At a time when folks are tying a movie’s runtime as part of their interest in seeing it in the theater, blockbuster tentpoles can sometimes run fairly long. At two hours or more, superhero flicks can run long in the the tooth. So if such a thing matters to you, you’ll be pleased to hear that the upcoming The Marvels actually won’t run that long.



A recent listing from AMC Theaters (which has since been removed) claimed the movie will run at an hour and 45 minutes, or 105 minutes. If true, that would make the movie the shortest in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, a distinction was originally held by The Incredible Hulk and Thor: The Dark World at 112 minutes. Other MCU flicks that notably ran under the two-hour mark include last year’s Thor: Love & Thunder (119 minutes), the first two Ant-Man movies (117 and 118 minutes respectively), and the original Doctor Strange (115 minutes). And the longest movie in the entire enterprise remains Avengers: Endgame at (181 minutes).

Runtime isn’t indicative of any movie’s quality, but there is something to be said for a superhero movie that gets in, gives the goods, and gets out. Given the vibes of the trailers released, it’s also more than appropriate for the movie to be so light and breezy. And of course, it doesn’t hurt that moviegoers have had a good amount of time to catch up on the individual adventures of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) before the movie’s release. Hopefully the movie makes the most of its runtime and doesn’t feel like it’s missing a chunk of film.

The Marvels comes to theaters on November 10.

[via IGN]

