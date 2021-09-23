While what is felt may never die, in Disney+’s upcoming Muppets Haunted Manson, a number of the beloved puppets will portray characters who’ve given up their mortal coils in a story based on Disney’s ghost-focused theme park ride. Check out the first full trailer for the upcoming Halloween special.

Because few things really scare Gonzo the Great (performed by Dave Goelz), it doesn’t take much convincing to get him to agree to spend a night with Pepe the King Prawn (Bill Barretta) in a decrepit house infested with ghosts on Halloween night. The new trailer brings Gonzo and Pepe to the titular mansion on a misty evening and shows you how the pair seemingly avoid every glaring red flag that they’d be better off looking for something else to do.

Neither the frog nor the shrimp makes a fuss about the odd vibes coming from the Ghost Host (Will Arnett) who greets them, or the way that the subjects of paintings on the walls appear to move on their own. Gonzo and Pepe are that dense, though, and once they come face to face with some of the mansion’s residents who are clearly reaching out from beyond the grave—Yvette Nicole Brown (as The Hearse Driver), Darren Criss (as The Caretaker), and Taraji P. Henson (as The Bride) to name a few who may or may not be living—it’s all they can do not to run screaming for their lives.

It’s not yet clear if the Muppets will make a nod to Disney’s previous narrative feature adaptation of the Haunted Mansion ride (or the upcoming one), but what’s certain is that the new story will be packed with a number of celebrity cameos (some of whom are definitely going to sing) including Alfonso Ribeiro, the late Ed Asner, Danny Trejo, Sasheer Zamata, Skai Jackson, Craig Robinson, John Stamos, Chrissy Metz, Geoff Keighley, Jeannie Mai, and Kim Irvine.

Muppets Haunted Mansion hits Disney+ on October 8.

