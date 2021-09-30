When we last saw Netflix’s “Mexican Lord of the Rings,” the titular Maya (voiced by Zoe Saldana) was trying to transcend her patriarchal culture to become a warrior, only to discover her life has been claimed by the God of War, Lord Mictlan (Alfred Molina). But if she’s going to escape her fate, as well as fight what appears to be a variety of other gods, she’s going to need some help. Enter: t he Three.



Chimi the Skull Warrior (Brooklyn 99's Stephanie Beatriz, who is also voicing a character in Disney’s Encanto), Rico the Rooster Wizard (The Last O.G.’s Allen Maldonado), and Picchu the Puma Barbarian (comedian Gabriel Iglesias) are all outcasts from faraway lands who are destined to help Maya on her journey. Here’s the new trailer:

Although the trailer isn’t bad, per s e, it feels a lot like a video game trailer: constant action shots, constant looks at different dazzling environments, and the occasional jokey line of dialogue or two. It still looks fun, but everything is such a visual overload it all feels a bit much, although that could also be the trailer’s rapid-fire montage. Suffice it to say, if you want a deeper look at Maya and the Three, go check out its first trailer.

Or you can just wait until October 22, when the nine-episode series debuts on Netflix. Directed by The Book of Life’s Jorge R. Gutiérrez, who recently described it as a “hyper, hyper, hyper love letter to Mexican culture and to the ancient culture of Mesoamerica, the Caribbean, and a little bit of South American culture” at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. Maya and the Three also stars Rogue One’s Diego Luna, Gael García Bernal, Alfred Molina, Kate del Castillo, Danny Trejo, Cheech Marin, Rosie Perez, Queen Latifah, Wyclef Jean, Rita Moreno, and more.

