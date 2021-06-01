The Return of Vision Is Still Uncertain, According to Paul Bettany

Even Paul Bettany doesn’t know when Vision is coming back. Or so he says. Photo : Marvel Studios

We know when we’re going to see Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda again, but the same can’t be said about her WandaVision co-star. In a new interview, actor Paul Bettany said he isn’t sure when, or if, Vision could come back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, he doesn’t even have a contract in place.

“I still don’t know that,” Bettany told t he Playlist when asked if there were going to be more opportunities for the character. “I don’t have a contract. I don’t know that. I don’t know that at all. And all that I do know is, as far as this sort of traunch of press goes, it’s for an Emmy push, which is for a limited series. So it doesn’t look like that happening again. I mean, I guess it would be difficult to introduce White Vision and not deal with him in some way, but we have not discussed that.”

Bettany is referring to the end of WandaVision where it’s revealed that after t he character was killed in Wakanda during Avengers: Infinity War, SWORD used the remains of Vision’s body to create a new Vision. That Vision, who happens to be colored white, fights the Vision who has been living with Wanda, and then flees out into the world once he becomes self-aware. Then, when Wanda closes Westview, the other, more friendly Vision goes along with it, since he was just a creation of hers to begin with.

So there’s definitely one version of Vision still flying around the Marvel Cinematic Universe—a n d potentially, a second, if Wanda can figure out a way to bring back her kids, Billy and Tommy, who have also disappeared because they were never really real to begin with. However, Wanda did hear them briefly at the end of the series, as she studied up on her new mantle as Scarlett Witch. So that’s a wrinkle.

What we know for sure is Scarlett Witch will return in at least the new Doctor Strange film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Could Vision join her there and Bettany be completely lying? Maybe. It’s happened before. But our guess is that after the huge success of WandaVision, a potential reveal like that won’t be rushed. If it happens, it’ll probably be used down the road in a bigger, crossover event, perhaps against Wanda. Only time, and Paul Bettany, will tell.

