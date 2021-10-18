Man, The Suicide Squad was a lot of fun. Gory, blood-soaked, hyper-violent fun, but that was kind of its beauty—it was as much a dark comedy as it was an R-rated action flick. But there was once a scene in the movie’s script that would have made The Suicide Squad much, much darker, to a point that would have deeply affected people’s enjoyment of the film.



In an interview with Cinema Blend, director James Gunn described the scene which would have appeared near the movie’s end: “At the very end of the movie, Ratcatcher 2 had ... smuggled in and gotten away with all of that information from Jotunheim, and the rest of the group didn’t know about it. And [ Amanda] Waller blew up her head, after they went back to the prison! At which point, Harley tries to talk Bloodsport— B loodsport’s freaking out, because he’s connected to this person, like a daughter. And he’s freaking out, and Harley is actually being sort of kind, in a weird way, trying to talk Bloodsport into just letting it go. But Bloodsport ends up shooting Waller .... right below the heart with one of the exploding bullets, which we see Peacemaker using earlier in the movie. And so now she has to do what he says.”

Yeah, that’s no good. As Gunn mentions, the heart of the movie is the father-daughter-esque relationship that develops between the cold-hearted Bloodsport (Idris Elba) and Ratcatcher II (Daniela Melchior). And since Ratcatcher gets a flashback showing her sweet relationship with her paternal father, played by Taika Waititi, she’s also the most sympathetic character in the movie by a country mile. Hell, even Harley Quinn doesn’t come close, because her popularity is so high we all know in our hearts that’s she basically immortal. Killing Ratcatcher off would be heartbreaking on its own, and it would have seriously soured people’s thoughts on the movie’s ending, and thus as a whole. But for Waller to murder her after she’s back in custody—ostensibly “safe and sound”—would just be infuriating. It would feel like a betrayal made by the story itself. It would have sucked.

Happily, Gunn realized the scene sucked, and he realized it early on. It was cut before the final draft, and he explained why: “It was just too dark for me. It was really just too dark.” Gunn reveals more details about the scene over at the interview, which is worth a look.

Sir, think I speak for a great many people in agreeing it was an outstanding choice not to kill the sweetest character in your murder movie, instead leaving the dying to TDK, Blackguard, Savant, and the rest of the B-team. (Mostly.)

