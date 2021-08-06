The latest superhero epic from filmmaker James Gunn is here. No, not Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. That’s coming later. Instead, Gunn becomes the first director to have his name on films in both the Marvel and DC Universe’s with today’s release of Warner Bros.’s The Suicide Squad. And though you can go to theaters and check it out, it’s also available to stream on HBO Max.



With the film in theaters and HBO Max, odds are lots of people are going to watch it and early. We know you want to talk about it and not tiptoe around all of the wild things that happen. So, below, we invite you to do just that. We’ll give a few spoiler prompts but then we’d love you to discuss whatever you want, with no worry about ruining the film for anyone. Suffice to say, don’t scroll much more unless you’ve seen The Suicide Squad (or really want to know what happened in the two post-credit scenes).

Who were the cameos in The Suicide Squad?

There were definitely a few DC Comics characters spread out in the Belle Reve prison scenes—Calendar Man (Sean Gunn), Kaleidoscope (Natalia Safran)—plus Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star Pom Klementieff showed up briefly as a singer in the club the squad goes to find The Thinker in and Taika Waititi plays the original Ratcatcher. But probably the coolest cameo of all was Suicide Squad creator John Ostrander playing Doctor Fitzgibbon, the man putting the chips in heads.

Who died in The Suicide Squad?

Holy crap. A lot of characters! Amanda Waller created a whole team of superheroes who are literally walking to their deaths, just so a second team could arrive at their objective undetected. A true Suicide Squad. Within moments of the film opening, Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney), Mongal (Mayling Ng), Savant (Michael Rooker), Blackguard (Pete Davidson), TDK (Nathan Fillion), and Javelin (Flula Borg) all die. And, technically Weasel (Sean Gunn doing double duty, more on that later). We did not see that coming, did you? Once that happens, the deaths in terms of main characters dips significantly, with a few big exceptions. Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian)— maybe the best character in the film (in our minds)—and Rick Flag (Joel Kinneman) are killed, the latter by the traitor Peacekeeper (John Cena).

Who is still alive after The Suicide Squad?

By the end of the film, we know that Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), King Shark (voiced by Sylvester Stallone), and Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior) are alive—not to mention free from their bonds. Free to team up again? We’ll see. Also alive is Amanda Waller, despite her staff hitting her over the head with a golf club. And, as we learn at the very end of the film, Weasel (Sean Gunn) also made it through.

What are the post-credit scenes in The Suicide Squad?

The Suicide Squad has two post-credit scenes. The first is simple: We see that Weasel, left for dead on the beach after he was presumed drowned at the beginning of the movie, is actually still alive. The second scene features Peacemaker—previously thought to have been killed during his and Flag’s horrific fight—alive but in a hospital bed due to his major injuries. Two of Waller’s staff (John Economos, played by Steve Agee and Emilia Harcourt, played by Jennifer Holland) are there to keep an eye on him for an upcoming mission.

What’s next for The Suicide Squad characters?

Speaking of that next mission, we do know—and not just thanks to the post-credit scene—that Cena’s Peacemaker is getting his own HBO Max TV show. Gunn has teased that he could come back to the DC universe in the future. And, with at least four main characters still alive, he can basically go anywhere with it. Do you want to see more stories with these characters? What characters would you like to bring in next? Should they cross over with other DC characters? Tell us below plus your thoughts on the film as a whole.

The Suicide Squad is now in theaters, and on HBO Max.

