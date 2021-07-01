Yvonna Strahovski in The Tomorrow War. Image : Amazon Studios

Most of the marketing around Amazon’s The Tomorrow War has focused on Chris Pratt’s character, a regular dude who becomes a time-traveling soldier to help Earth fight an ongoing war with aliens in the year 2051. But in this clip io9 is debuting today, thanks to a military scientist played by The Handmaid’s Tale’s Yvonne Strahovski, we get some insight into how that alien invasion began. It’s a brief but very chilling monologue, to say the least.

“One day they were just here. They were stealthy... three years later, every major land mass... was devoid of human life.” Yep, we’re doomed!

The film’s official description doesn’t reveal anything about Strahovski’s character other than she’s a “brilliant scientist,” but given the mention of Pratt’s “young daughter” 30 years in the past, it seems possible these two could be family members a generation apart—brought together in 2051 by time-travel and aliens, not necessarily in that order. Amazon’s description does note that Pratt’s father will be played by J.K. Simmons:

In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.

The Tomorrow War, directed by Chris McKay (The Lego Movie, The Lego Batman Movie) and written by Zach Dean (Deadfall), also stars Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson (side note: please watch Werewolves Within if you haven’t yet), Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, and Keith Powers. It arrives tomorrow, July 2, on Amazon Prime Video.

