Boy meets girl, girl brings boy home, boy stumbles into a very involved death ritual surrounding the girl’s ailing father, and soon becomes an unwilling and inextricable part of the eerie proceedings. That’s the set-up for Kriya, a chiller from last year made by New Delhi, India-based filmmaker Sidharth Srinivasan that’s now on Shudder.



The intense, disturbing trailer’s been out awhile , but the movie is just now available with streaming ease— s o if you missed this clip earlier, i t’s well worth watching now to decide if you dare dip into the full feature.

Here’s the description explaining a bit more of what you just watched: “DJ Neel (Noble Luke) encounters the ravishing Sitara (Navjot Randhawa) while working a club set one night and is transfixed by her. They return to Sitara’s place where Neel is horrified to see the gagged and shackled body of her dying father— S itara’s grieving family keeping vigil around it. Caught completely unawares, Neel’s compassion is nevertheless aroused and he stays on. In India, patriarchal custom dictates that only a son can perform a parent’s last rites, but no such person exists in Sitara’s family. So when her father actually dies during the course of the night, Sitara coerces Neel to officiate the rituals of death. Thrust into a world of magic and transgression, Neel finally attempts to flee his waking nightmare. But as dawn breaks, it becomes evident that Sitara’s family is afflicted by an ancient curse. One that Neel is now very much a part of.”

Kriya is the first horror film from writer-director Srinivasan, and is co-produced by Andy Starke (Possessor, In the Earth, Censor) and Pete Tombs (Free Fire); the haun ting score is by Jim Williams (Possessor, Titane, Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched, A Field in England). It’s now streaming on Shudder.

