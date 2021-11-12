Welcome back to toy aisle, io9's regular round- up of the latest and greatest—and apparently, this week, fluffiest—toys around. We’ve got trips into the Spider-Verse, Lego getting very silly with some non-building buildable tools, and honestly, just lots and lots of soft things to cuddle up with, variant or otherwise. Check it out!



Advertisement

Sentinel Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Peni Parker and SP//dr

Sentinel’s latest trip into Into The Spider-Verse is a peculiar but very fun duo. Here it’s Peni Parker’s mech suit, the SP//dr, that’s the action figure— ompletely pos able, right down to its manipulators, and featuring multiple helmet pieces to replicate different emotions, which can be lit up by built-in LEDs. Alas, it’s actually Peni that’s the accessory here: instead of being an articulated figure too, she’s a static-posed figurine. That does keep the price down, although this’ll still set you back a chunk of cash when it releases in June next year: SP//dr and Peni will cost around $100. [d4toys]

G/O Media may get a commission Up to 38% Off Canon Cameras and Accessories Get your money shot

Amazon’s got a tidy little collection of lenses, cameras, lights, and accessories kits on sale right now. Shop at Amazon

Advertisement

Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker’s Lightsaber

If you’re still on the fence about spending $800 on Lego’s new Ultimate Collector Series AT-AT set, here’s another feature that might sweeten the deal. Through Lego’s Chinese social media channels the company revealed that a new 173-piece Luke’s Lightsaber (it’s not actually Luke’s) set will be included as a gift with the purchase of the UCS AT-AT. However, it will only be available from November 26 until December 25, and there’s a very good chance stocks will run dry before Christmas arrives.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kidrobot Yummy World Zoey and the YumYumables Interactive Plush

Although many parents feel they’re not exactly the healthiest of meal options , getting to school and opening your paper bag to find a Lunchables kit wa s like winning the lunch hour lottery. It’s even harder to hate on stacks of crackers and cheese when they’re all sporting giant puppy dog eyes, and we just want to eat up every last one of these YumYumables from Kidrobot—although that’s ill-advised because they’re all plush toys. They’re still stackable thanks to V elcro, and the $55 set includes its own plush packaging you’ll never want to discard.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lego Collection x Target Snow & Sand and Snow Character Building Kits

You can’t buy any of them until December 4, but Lego and Target have collaborated on a new collection exclusive to the latter’s stores that works Lego into everything from a new clothing line, to housewares, to a couple of excellent building kits perfect for when the snow starts falling. The $30 Snow & Sand Building Kit includes a couple of brick-shaped snow molds, an over sized Lego shovel, and a Lego flag with pole to perch atop your frozen fortress. The $30 Snow Character Building Kit comes with 25 smaller pieces that can be used to dress up and turn a snowman into a giant Lego minifigure, including a top hat, hard hat, and an oversized recreation of a minifig walkie-talkie.

Advertisement

Advertisement

ShopDisney Loki Alligator Loki Plush

Like Baby Yoda before it, everyone fell for Alligator Loki when the reptilian variant appeared in Marvel’s most recent live-action offering on Disney+, Loki. And like Baby Yoda before it once again, it took awhile for Disney and Marvel to capitalize on that appeal with oodles of merchandise. They’re going in strong though with this siz able plush replica. Measuring 31" long from s nout to tail-tip , Plush Alligator Loki has felt back scales and a textured fabric that, quite unlike the actual Alligator Loki, is going to make him wonderful to pick up and squeeze. The plush costs $55 and is available now. [ShopDisney]

Advertisement

Advertisement

Royal Selangor Beskar Ingot Credit Card Wallet

It’s probably for the best that no one gets paid in Beskar ingots in our galaxy, as ATMs would be the size of warehouses. But if you’d like to feel like one of the Mandalorian 1%, this $80 Beskar Ingot Credit Card Wallet from Royal Selangor is the next best thing. It’s not actually made from Beskar, but features a similar Damascus steel-like finish as the fictional material. Sideshow’s website doesn’t reveal what the wallet is actually made from—hopefully a lightweight but sturdy material—but it can hold up to seven credit cards at once.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Steiff Samurai Teddy Bears

Germany’s Steiff has been making teddy bears for as long as teddy bears have been a thing, and to help celebrate 120 years of making them, in Japan the company is releasing two especially collectibles plushes dressed in elaborate and intricately woven samurai armor. The pair are specifically designed to be set out and displayed on Japan’s Children’s Day . They’re cute, but are they around $1,100 cute (125,000 yen)—apiec e ?

Advertisement

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.