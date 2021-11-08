If you’ve read more than a couple of Andrzej Sapkowski’s Witcher novels, you know the Polish writer has created a rich and complex fantasy world for his monster-slaying hero Geralt, sorceress Yennefer, and Witcher-in-training Ciri to inhabit. But the masterminds behind Netflix’s Witcher TV series, the recent anime movie prequel Nightmare of the Wolf, and the three additional Witcher projects in the works clearly aren’t afraid to go off-book.
On one hand, this makes sense, because The Witcher franchise has grown so quickly—the show was given a second season before the first even aired, and two anime movies, a live-action prequel TV series, and a family-friendy animated show were all announced before that second season has arrived—that it feels like Netflix would need to look beyond the source material. But there are eight books in The Witcher series—so why look elsewhere? In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Netflix Vice President of International Originals Kelly Luegenbiehl explained, “Sapkowski created this very rich world, but in some ways only hinted at the potential of it.”
Case in point, the Conjunction of the Spheres—the ancient event that brought the worlds of elves, men, and monsters together that defines the series’ world and dictates much of The Witcher’s story. According to writer/producer Declan De Barra, “We were trying to understand what the world was like for elves right before the Conjunction of the Spheres. It’s very vague in the books as to what happened.” The result was the story that’s forming the basis of the live-action TV prequel series Blood Origin; according to Luegenbiehl, De Barra created it based on “a few lines in the books.”
Having read a few Witcher books, I can say... I get it? I do think the setting Sapkowski created feels fully realized, but I never felt like I was let into the world of The Witcher in the same was as series like Game of Thrones, The Kingkiller Chronicles, The Wheel of Time, and more. To put it another way, I felt like Geralt and other characters knew all the necessary context—like, all the things that happened during the Conjunction—and I was running alongside them, trying to figure it out without being allowed to ask any questions.
But that’s just me, and while it hampered my enjoyment of the books somewhat, it certainly didn’t impact how much I enjoyed the first season of The Witcher TV series. Happily, season two finally arrives on December 17—more than enough time for Netflix to announce another TV series or movie (or both).
DISCUSSION
The Witcher novels are not overly bothered about exposition, unlike the Tolkien/Jordan/Martin school of putting the brakes on the plot whilst a character explains what happened 3,000 years ago and why it’s remotely relevant to what’s going on now. It’s refreshing but it also means there’s virtually nothing for people wanting to make spin-offs to lock onto. Unlike Game of Thrones where GRRM has written two entire spin-off books 100% concerned with worldbuilding, history, maps and lore which can be expanded upon (and is being so, with House of the Dragon), and obviously Tolkien, whose history of Middle-earth could fuel a dozen separate TV shows and two dozen movies even if the nitty-gritty details would need to be made up.
What is odd is that, unlike with Tolkien and Jordan, Sapkowski is still very much alive and still with us, so they could just...ask him what the Conjunction of the Spheres actually was? The very vague hints are that the Conjunction may have resulted in people from our world fleeing to the Continent via an interdimensional portal following some kind of far-future catastrophe, but it’s all incredibly speculative. I can only assume that they asked him to write out the history/backstory in detail and he refused on the grounds it would cut into his drinking time (classic Sapkowski quote: “Did I tell you I met and became friends with George Martin? HA! We drank vast quantities of beer!”).