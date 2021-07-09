This Is the Apple TV Remote Case Apple Should've Made

Image : Elago

Apple revealed both a new and improved Apple TV remote and its AirTag trackers at the same event back in April: an obvious match made in heaven. Except it turned out the new remote actually lacked a built- in AirTag tracker, which is weird, because the TV remote was one of the most commonly misplaced items in a home. This oversight has now been remedied with this protective case from Elago that allows you to finally pair the two.

The $15 case not only ensures the AirTag and remote stay together ( without the use of tape or contact cement like many DIYers have done) so that you can use your iPhone to track it down should it go missing, it also wraps both devices in shock-absorbing silicone creating a 2mm bumper that will protect them from damage due to falls, and even unsightly scratches and dents should they take a tumble.

The AirTag isn’t included, which means that $15 price tag is actually closer to $44 when you factor in the added hardware. That’s n ot exactly cheap, but unlike the TVs of yesteryear, there are no manual backup controls on the Apple TV box should the remote go missing. C onsider that $40 price tag a form of insurance that guarantees the remote won’t be missing for long.