W elcome back to Toy Aisle, io9's regular round up of the latest toy news on the internet. This week: NECA gets into the spirit of the season with the Mistress of the Dark herself and its next Gargoyles figure, Peggy Carter sneaks into Hasbro’s Marvel Legends, and Scrooge McDuck has us going ducking crazy. Check it out!



Advertisement

Hasbro Marvel Legends Stealth Suit Captain Carter

Hasbro’s Marvel Legends wave of What If? figures—which basically already has a version of this Peggy in it—might be on the way right now, but after this week’s finale united the Guardians of the Multiverse under Captain Carter’s command, Hasbro’s hoping you have room in your heart, and on your shelf, for a sneaky repaint. Although the hair (thanks to borrowing the classic Captain Carter sculpt from the current What If range) isn’t 100% accurate, otherwise the figure is an updated representation of a Winter Soldier-era modern Stealth Suit design for Peggy’s Cap, trading the Union Flag colors for something silvery instead. The figure is exclusive to Target, and you’ll have to wait until early 2022 for it to release.

G/O Media may get a commission Save $63 Lepow 15.6" Portable Monitor Delivers a truly immersive viewing experience.

Comes with a smart cover and a screen protector to fully protect our monitor. Buy for $187 at Amazon

Advertisement

Lego The Batman Sets

With movie release dates still in turmoil, who knows if Matt Reeves’ The Batman will actually hit the big screen on March 4 next year? Lego apparently doesn’t, because today it unceremoniously dumped four new sets onto its site based on the caped crusader’s latest outing. The $15, 149-piece Batman & Selina Kyle Motorcycle Pursuit, the $30, 392-piece Batmobile: The Penguin Chase, and the $80, 581-piece Batcave: The Riddler Face-off, are all sets based on traditional Lego pieces, while the $100, 1,360-piece The Batman - Batmobile is a more elaborate Technic model with functions like steering, a rear differential, an engine with moving pistons, and LED bricks for light-up effects. All four are available for pre-order from Lego’s site now, with shipping starting on November 1.

Advertisement

Advertisement

NECA Elvira, Mistress of the Dark

Just in time for Halloween’s impending arrival, Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, and the unofficial mascot of horror and everything spooky, is getting the NECA treatment with an eight-inch figure featuring a full fabric outlet and loads of articulation. Accessories include a smoking chalice, a skull with candles, Elvira’s dagger, and an alternate head with a winking eye expression. The figure’s available for pre-order now for $40, with delivery unfortunately expected in February of 2022—long past the pumpkins and trick-or-treating.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beast Kingdom DuckTales Scrooge McDuck Figure

Based on the character’s appearance in the original DuckTales animated series (as well as other Disney cartoons before that) Beast Kingdom has revealed what could be the definitive Scrooge McDuck figure. Standing an impressive nine inches tall, the figure boasts 18 points of articulation, real fabric clothing, and a money bin’s worth of accessories including Scrooge’s number one dime, his cane, top hat, treasure map, and a display base, as well as two swappable facial expressions (normal and angry), two swappable mouths (open and closed), and five pairs of interchangeable hands. Pricing isn’t known, but availability is expected sometime in 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Power Rangers Retro Collection Zords

Hasbro’s expanding the remit of its head-switching retro-style Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers collection by bring in the... slightly bigger guns? Sure, these new figures—all exclusive to Walmart and Hasbro Pulse—of the Dino Megazord, Thunder Megazord, Lost Galaxy Megazord, and Ninja Storm’s Ninjakon all clock in at around 7 inches tall, and only Ninjakon retains the hidden-chest head swapping ability of the retro Ranger figures. The others, which all come in special VHS-style packaging to really hammer home their old-school vibes, are simply similarly articulated, basic recreations of some of the key zords of Power Rangers’ ‘90s heyday. They’re available to pre-order now, for a February 2022 release. [Tokunation]

Advertisement

Advertisement

NECA Gargoyles Demona Figure

NECA’s Instagram account is celebrating October with “31 Nights of Fright Reveal!” which included our first look at the toymaker’s upcoming Gargoyle’s Demona figure. There’s not a lot of details yet, aside from a promised availability in early 2022, but based on the images the figure includes an abundance of articulation, real fabric clothing, and accessories like an ancient text, swappable hands, an alternate face sculpt with an angry expression and red glowing eyes, and a couple of oversized blasters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thor’s Mjölnir Hammer Water Bottle

Do you even hyrdrate, bro? If you’re hoping to bulk up like the Son of Asgard, you’re going to need a few things, two of which are taken care of with this water bottle shaped like Thor’s mythical Mjölnir Hammer: weight and hydration. The $32 BPA-free bottle holds 1.7-liters of H2O—or protein shakes—and features a removable cap on the bottom of the handle for drinking.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Zing Air Go Go Bird Butterfly

It wasn’t that long ago (about six years) that creating a robotic bird or butterfly that flies by actually flapping its wings was only possible with millions of dollars of R&D and some of the world’s leading robotics experts. Today, for $25, you can grab Zing’s Air Go Go Bird Butterfly. It not only takes to the skies all on its own with fluttering, Monarch-inspired wings, but is also remote controlled, letting it be steered and piloted from distances of up to 100 feet away. But it also works at shorter distances, because without a high-speed spinning propellers, it’s also small and light enough to be flown indoors.

Advertisement

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.