Advertisement

As the debacle continues, OceanGate’s previous associations are under scrutiny. The company has praised Elon Musk’s internet provider Starlink, posting tweets thanking Starlink just last week. “Despite being in the middle of the North Atlantic, we have the internet connection we need to make our #Titanic dive operations a success,” OceanGate tweeted, adding, “Thank you Starlink!” Starlink itself tweeted that its services

The five passengers aboard include Shahzada Dawood, who is on the board of directors for Seti, a notable company in the aerospace industry, and his son. Hamish Harding, who flew to space on a Blue Origin rocket, owned by Jeff Bezos, on June 4, 2022.