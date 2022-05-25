So it turns out Jason Sudeikis is not going to be in Blue Beetle, but that’s the rumor mill, isn’t it? We’ve also got a wee interview featuring Hayden Christensen chatting about Darth Vader and a few more teasers from Jurassic World: Dominion. Forward, spoiler brigade!



Fast X

In a sweet instagram video, Vin Diesel revealed Rita Moreno will play Dom Toretto’s grandmother in the upcoming tenth installment of the Fast & Furious series.

Garfield

Meanwhile, Deadline reports Samuel L. Jackson has been cast as Garfield’s grandfather, Vic, in Alcon Entertainment’s new animated feature starring Chris Pratt as the titular feline. Mark Dindal (The Emperor’s New Groove) is attached to direct.

Madame Web



Deadline also has word Celeste O’Connor (Ghostbusters: Afterlife) has joined the cast of Madame Web in a currently undisclosed role.

Blue Beetle

Elsewhere, The Wrap’s Umberto Gonzalez emphatically denies Jason Sudeikis will play Ted Kord (or any other role) in the upcoming Blue Beetle movie starring Xolo Maridueña and Susan Sarandon.

The Fantastic Four

Bryce Dallas Howard also denied she’s been cast as the MCU’s Sue Storm when asked to sign a Funko Pop of the character at a recent Jurassic World press event in Mexico City.

Oh my God! [laughs] I don’t think it’s happening—I mean, I know [this doesn’t] involve me or anything. I swear to God, I swear to God. Yeah, yeah, for real. Total rumors. Total rumors, but you know, yeah...thank you, but I’ll sign the [Funko] just in case...

Cube

Bloody-Disgusting reports Lionsgate has canceled its planned Cube remake from Prometheus screenwriter Jon Spaihts, and is now “starting from scratch and taking fresh pitches” for a brand-new reboot of the franchise.

Nope

Fandango has a new photo of Keke Palmer in Jordan Peele’s mysterious Nope.

Jurassic World: Dominion

Dr. Alan Grant reunites with (a newly single!) Dr. Ellie Sattler before they’re both attacked by a Gigantosaurus in two clips from Jurassic World: Dominion.

The Overnight

Elsewhere, a couple checks into a demonic hotel in the trailer for The Overnight.

Cobra Kai



According to Deadline, Alicia Hannah-Kim has joined the cast of Cobra Kai’s fifth season as Kim Da-Eun, “the formidable South Korean sensei who factors into Terry Silver’s plans for accelerating Cobra Kai’s expansion.” Additionally, actor Dallas Dupree Young (who played Kenny Payne in season four), has been upgraded to series regular.

In addition to Frog-Man, The Cosmic Circus alleges She-Hulk will also introduce an undisclosed “porcupine man” believed to be either the Alexander Gentry or Roger Gocking incarnation of the classic Ant-Man foe.

Loki

Tom Hiddleston confirmed “the whole cast” of Loki’s first season returns for season two on a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi

In conversation with JOE.ie, Hayden Christensen revealed the Obi-Wan Kenobi series will see Darth Vader coming to terms with his confinement to his obsidian armor.

Vader is at a pivotal time in his life. He’s spent ten years now sort of imprisoned in this suit and in his new life, and how all of that has affected him. There’s a lot of great character exploration there. I don’t want to give anything away, but there’s really sort of a struggle of identity with Vader. I think that’s at the core of who he is. And in this, we get to explore that.” His pursuit of the Jedi and trying to find Obi-Wan Kenobi, it’s a personal mission for him. I’m excited for people to see it.

What We Do in the Shadows

Bloody-Disgusting has a detailed synopsis for the fourth season of What We Do in the Shadows, premiering July 12 on FX.

In the shocking season three finale, Nandor, Guillermo and Nadja left Staten Island to go their separate ways while Laszlo stayed home to care for the creature that clawed its way out of the chest cavity of the deceased Colin Robinson — a. k. a. Baby Colin. This season, the vampires return to Staten Island to find their mansion on the verge of total structural collapse — and with no money to repair it. While Nandor’s eternal search for love finally yields results, Nadja finally realizes her dream of opening the hottest vampire nightclub in the Tri-State Area. Laszlo struggles with the question of nature versus nurture as he tries raising Baby Colin to be anything other than an energy vampire. And even Guillermo finds himself on a powerful emotional track that touches on his love for his family, and for others. With such terrifying locations as the secret supernatural Night Market, the Jersey Pine Barrens and a wedding altar, and with more strange beasts, surprising guest stars and tap dancing than ever, season four of What We Do in the Shadows continues to make the case for blood and comedy. And this time with just a touch of home renovation.

Fear the Walking Dead

Morgan makes a friend in the synopsis for “Gone,” the seventh season finale of Fear the Walking Dead.

Morgan finds a new ally who turns out to be more trouble than he bargained for.

[Spoiler TV]

Echo

Finally, filming has officially begun on Marvel’s Echo.

Banner art by Jim Cook

