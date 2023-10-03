Send us a Tip!ShopSubscribe
The Future Is Here
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Search
Movies

Watch Totally Killer Go Totally TARDIS in an Exclusive Clip

Prime Video's new sci-fi horror movie starring Kiernan Shipka and Julie Bowen debuts October 6.

By
Germain Lussier
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Kiernan Shipka goes for a spin in Totally Killer.
Kiernan Shipka goes for a spin in Totally Killer.
Image: Prime Video

Totally Killer, the new Blumhouse sci-fi horror movie coming to Prime Video this week, is about a teenager who travels back in time to help the younger version of her mom stop a masked killer. Without a doubt, an awesome concept. And when you see exactly how she travels back in time, you’re going to be even more intrigued.

Watch
Spoilers of the Week | June 3rd
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Jack Reynor | First Fandoms
October 21, 2022
Chris Pratt on Voice Casting Reaction | io9 Interview
April 3, 2023

io9 is excited to debut this exclusive clip from Totally Killer, which stars Mad Men and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s Kiernan Shipka as the daughter, Jamie, Julie Bowen as her mom in the present, and Olivia Holt as her mom in the past. Here, you’ll see just how Jamie gets back to the past. And yes, though it is totally unrelated, we too got very big Doctor Who vibes from this TARDIS-like booth.

Totally Killer Exclusive Clip
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Totally Killer Exclusive Clip

It’s a super fun clip from what we hear is a super fun movie. Early reviews have been strong with some fellow critics calling the film “Back to the Future meets Scream” and “an R-rated Disney Channel movie.” Sign us the hell up.

Advertisement

Directed by Nahnatchka Khan, Totally Killer comes to Prime Video on October 6. Here’s the full trailer.

Totally Killer - Official Red Band Trailer | Prime Video

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

Advertisement
Advertisement