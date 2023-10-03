Watch Totally Killer Go Totally TARDIS in an Exclusive Clip

Totally Killer, the new Blumhouse sci-fi horror movie coming to Prime Video this week, is about a teenager who travels back in time to help the younger version of her mom stop a masked killer. Without a doubt, an awesome concept. And when you see exactly how she travels back in time, you’re going to be even more intrigued.

io9 is excited to debut this exclusive clip from Totally Killer, which stars Mad Men and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s Kiernan Shipka as the daughter, Jamie, Julie Bowen as her mom in the present, and Olivia Holt as her mom in the past. Here, you’ll see just how Jamie gets back to the past. And yes, though it is totally unrelated, we too got very big Doctor Who vibes from this TARDIS-like booth.

It’s a super fun clip from what we hear is a super fun movie. Early reviews have been strong with some fellow critics calling the film “Back to the Future meets Scream” and “an R-rated Disney Channel movie.” Sign us the hell up.

Directed by Nahnatchka Khan, Totally Killer comes to Prime Video on October 6. Here’s the full trailer.

Totally Killer - Official Red Band Trailer | Prime Video

