Who said wheels have to be round?

Why stop at square wheels? After the success of last month’s square-wheeled bike design, The Q went back to the drawing board to see if they could come up with a bike design featuring triangular wheels. They succeeded, and unlike the square-wheeled bike, these triangular wheels actually roll like round ones. It’s an idea that seems either impossible, or at least like it would be incredibly uncomfortable to ride.

But by slightly curving each side of the triangular wheels and engineering a pair of articulating (but limiter-equipped) arms allowing the center of each wheel to move up and down, the bike can be ridden without the rider experiencing hardly any up and down movements at all. It does appear as if the rider maybe experiences a subtle surge in forward speed every time the triangular wheels transition from their apex points to their flat sides, but this otherwise appears to be a remarkably rideable design, and one that would probably be quite adept at navigating uneven terrain.