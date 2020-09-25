We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
News

Twitter to Roll Out Prompt Warning You to Read the Dang Article

tommckay
Tom McKay
Filed to:posting
postingtwittersocial mediatechnologyappsmedia
Save
Illustration for article titled Twitter to Roll Out Prompt Warning You to Read the Dang Article
Graphic: KnowYourMeme/Gizmodo (Fair Use)

Twitter is rolling out its system that warns its users that they’re huge dumbasses who might want to consider reading the goddamn article first, the company announced on Thursday. Basically, this is the 2020 equivalent of Microsoft Clippy asking “Are you sure you want to do that?”

Advertisement

Twitter wrote that its preliminary analysis of the prompt, which was launched on a test basis in June, shows that it actually managed to get past the brain-blood barrier and affect user behavior. Now they’ve decided to deploy the feature to all users.

The prompt says “Headlines don’t tell the full story / You can read the article on Twitter before retweeting.” Twitter said showing the prompt increased open rates on articles by 40 percent, raised the number of people who actually opened the article before retweeting by 33 percent, and hopefully taught some cross-section of users to never tweet in the first place. The company tacitly acknowledged that last thing was probably for the best.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Grab the Latest iPad for $300 ($30 Off)
Apple iPad 8th Gen (Late 2020)
Apple iPad 8th Gen (Late 2020)

This isn’t the only change to Twitter’s UI that has come down the pipeline in recent months. Earlier this year, it rolled out a system for users to limit replies to their own tweets to only accounts they follow (or explicitly tagged) in an effort to limit harassment. It also implemented warning prompts to users about to send an angry reply to another user. After years of hemming and hawing on the subject, Twitter also finally began attaching fact-check labels to misinformation and hiding behind prompts threats of violence posted by world leaders like Donald Trump.

No word on whether Twitter will prompt users before they post things like this, though:

Advertisement
Tom McKay

"... An upperclassman who had been researching terrorist groups online." - Washington Post

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

In 2020, Not Even Your Seltzer Is Safe

Watch Everyone Geek Out About The Mandalorian's 15 Miniature Razor Crest Shots

Nick Fury Rides Again With a New Disney+ Series Starring Samuel L. Jackson

Star Wars: The High Republic's Answer to Excalibur Is Exquisite

DISCUSSION