The U.S. reported its first death from coronavirus on Saturday. In this photo, American citizens look out the window as they’re evacuated from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship. Photo : Carl Court ( Getty Images )

A patient infected with coronavirus in Washington State has died. The death, which the Washington Post reports was announced in a statement by the Washington State Department of Health and Seattle and King County health officials , is the first in U.S. from coronavirus.

Although no further details were provided about the case, the death comes after new cases of the disease, officially known as COVID-19, were reported in people in the U.S. that had not engaged in foreign travel. U.S. officials announced the three new cases on Friday, which include a high school student from Washington S tate; a school employee in Oregon; and a woman in Santa Clara County, California.

Health officials will hold a press conference on the death of the patient in Washington state at 1 p.m. PST.

This is a developing story and this post will updated as more details become available.