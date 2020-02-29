A patient infected with coronavirus in Washington State has died. The death, which the Washington Post reports was announced in a statement by the Washington State Department of Health and Seattle and King County health officials, is the first in U.S. from coronavirus.
Although no further details were provided about the case, the death comes after new cases of the disease, officially known as COVID-19, were reported in people in the U.S. that had not engaged in foreign travel. U.S. officials announced the three new cases on Friday, which include a high school student from Washington State; a school employee in Oregon; and a woman in Santa Clara County, California.
Health officials will hold a press conference on the death of the patient in Washington state at 1 p.m. PST.
This is a developing story and this post will updated as more details become available.