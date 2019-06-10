We come from the future

Uber Lays Off 350 More Employees in Latest Blood Sacrifice

Bryan Menegus
Filed to:someone who is good at the economy please help
4.1K
17
2
I’m going to keep using this photo of Dara Khosrowshahi using a tablet while on a bike as often as I possibly can.
Photo: Drew Angerer (Getty)

According to a letter sent by Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, about 350 more staffers at the not-a-cab company are being laid off across multiple departments, marking its third major round of layoffs in about as many months.

Uber, which has underperformed in the market since going public, sent 400 members of its marketing team packing in July. They were joined by a combined 435 product and engineering staffers who were downsized in September. Including the 350 employees euphemistically axed from divisions such as self-driving tech, marketing, and recruiting today, Uber has let go a little more than 4 percent of its global workforce.

Advertisement

In his note obtained by CNBC, Khosrowshahi describes these 350 departing employees as “the last wave” of layoffs. He also, as in previous rounds of downsizing, made a point of describing the fired workers as dead weight, rather than human sacrifices so the perennially money-losing operation can seem like a sounder investment (a tactic which unfortunately seems to work more often than not, at least in the short term). “We all have to play a part by establishing a new normal in how we work,” the letter reads, “identifying and eliminating duplicate work, upholding high standards for performance, giving direct feedback and taking action when expectations aren’t being met, and eliminating the bureaucracy that tends to creep as companies grow.”

Uber Eats—the company’s restaurant delivery side—saw layoffs in this allegedly final push to reduce staffing overhead, an unusual move as last week it announced moves to acquire a majority stake in grocery delivery start-up Cornershop.

We’ve reached out to Uber for comment and will update if we hear back.

Share This Story

More in uber

Walmart's Loss Is Uber's Gain
Uber's Making It Easier to Bring Your Pet for the Ride—and Don't You Dare Ruin This for Me
Uber Seeks to Crush Souls of Greater Pool of Gig Workers

About the author

Bryan Menegus
Bryan Menegus

Senior reporter. Tech + labor /// bryan.menegus [at] gizmodo.com Keybase: keybase.io/bryangm Securedrop: http://gmg7jl25ony5g7ws.onion/

TwitterPosts
PGP Fingerprint: 1905 9104 D967 2EB7 C3F5 68F9 9108 1434 C917 C1B9