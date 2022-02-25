Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense has called on all citizens of Kyiv who own hobby drones to bring them in and help monitor the city as Russia invades, according to a new Facebook post by the military. Even if people don’t know how to fly their own drones very well they’re still being encouraged to bring them in so that experienced drone pilots can put them to good use during this critical time.



“Do you own a drone? Give it to experienced pilots to use!” the Facebook post says according to an English language translation.



“Do you know how to drive a drone? Join the joint patrol with units 112 of the separate brigade of the city of Kyiv!” the post continues.

Russia invaded Ukraine on the flimsiest pretext this week, when President Vladimir Putin said he wanted to “denazify” and demilitarize the country. It’s still not clear what Putin’s end goal with Ukraine might be, but the Biden administration warned on Thursday that Russia could expand its desire for territory beyond Ukraine.



Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky is still in Kyiv with his family and made an announcement Friday he had no plans to leave, even though he’s been identified as a primary target for Russian violence.

“If you don’t help us now, if you fail to offer a powerful assistance to Ukraine, tomorrow the war will knock on your door,” Zelensky warned the global community.

The Russians have already paid a high price for this horrific invasion, according to the Ukraine Ministry of Defense, with an estimated 800 enemy forces killed in the past 24 hours. There’s been no word yet on the number of Ukrainian casualties.



“ Kiev is our home, defending it is a common task #STOPRUSSIA,” the Facebook post by the Ukraine Ministry of Defense says . “ You and your drone need Kyiv in this fierce moment!”