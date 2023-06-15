ULA’s Vulcan Centaur is set to replace ULA’s Atlas V and Delta IV rockets, which have been in use for the past two decades. The company was initially aiming for a 2020 debut launch of its long-awaited rocket, which was later pushed to 2022 and then again to May 2023. The rocket was held back by the delivery of its two BE-4 engines, built by Blue Origin, which were more than four years past the deadline.

The Vulcan Centaur is designed to lift 27.2 metric tons (60,000 pounds) to low Earth orbit and 6.5 metric tons (14,300 pounds) to geosynchronous orbit.

For its first mission, the rocket will attempt to deliver Astrobotic’s Peregrine lunar lander, which, on behalf of NASA, is designed to deliver 11 payloads to the surface of the Moon. Vulcan Centaur is also carrying the first two Amazon Kuiper internet satellites, which are built to work in low Earth orbit.

