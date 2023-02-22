No one stays dead in comic books, and no universe does either, apparently. Because a mere eight years after writer Jonathan Hickman destroyed it (and the rest of Marvel’s multiverse) in the Secret Wars saga, he’s set to bring it back in Ultimate Invasion, a new miniseries coming this summer that will also bring back the Maker... also known as the Ultimate Universe’s extremely evil version of Reed Richards.



The Maker, it seems, is ready for his home universe to return, and he’s going to use Ultimate Marvel universe ex patriate Miles Morales to do so. It sounds reasonably benign, but given that the Illuminati—made up of Black Panther, Iron Man, Namor, Black Bolt, Doctor Strange, and regular ol’ Reed “Mister Fantastic” Richards—chances are it is not. It would take something rather dire indeed to get those six in the same room again. From the official synopsis:

Launched over twenty years ago, the Ultimate Universe provided a contemporary take on classic Marvel characters and storylines. Known for its edginess and explosive action, the Ultimate Universe was home to some of Marvel’s most talked about and thought-provoking series of the 21st century. The Ultimate Universe reached its cataclysmic end in 2015’s Secret Wars, but nothing stays buried in Marvel Comics for long. Is it time for the Ultimate Universe to make its grand return? The Maker seems to think so and the Illuminati must form once again to stop him from his plans to destroy – or perhaps rebuild – the universe, with Miles Morales at the center of it all!

Advertisement

Bryan Hitch, who drew The Ultimates shortly after the line originally launched in 2002, will provide the art for Ultimate Invasion, which happens to be Hickman’s first big Marvel series since he created the Krakoan Age of the X-Men in House of X. Seeing as that series completely upended and revolutionized the X-Men status quo, goodness only knows what he has planned for the entire Marvel universe—either of them.

[Via EW]

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

