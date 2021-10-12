Jason Reitman wants Afterlife to set up a whole new bunch of Ghostbusters movies. Get a glimpse of Edgar Wright’s latest, Last Night in Soho. The production company teaming with Russell T. Davies’ return to Doctor Who could be landing a major deal. Plus, behind the scenes on Halloween Kills. Spoilers, ahoy!



Ghostbusters: Afterlife

In conversation with THR, Jason Reitman stated he hopes Ghostbusters: Afterlife will “set the table” for “all kinds” of future Ghostbusters sequels from his favorite directors.

We wanted to make a movie that opened the universe to all kinds of stories. I want to see Ghostbusters movies from all of my favorite directors and I hope this movie sets the table for them.

Indiana Jones 5

New set photos from Indiana Jones 5 have our first look at Mads Mikkelse n with Harrison Ford, now back in his iconic hat and jacket—click through to see more.

Halloween Kills



Elsewhere, a Halloween Kills featurette goes behind-the-scenes of the film’s opening sequence.

Last Night in Soho

We also have a new new trailer for Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho.

Doctor Who

According to a new report from The Radio Times, Sony is “on the brink” of acquiring Bad Wolf–Julie Gardner and Jane Tranter’s production company, which itself is set to team with Russell T. Davies on the 2023 season of Doctor Who.

La Brea

A “mysterious fort raises more questions than answers” in a refreshingly honest synopsis for “The Fort” — the fifth episode of La Brea.

Eve, Levi and the rest of the search party explore a mysterious fort that raises more questions than answers. With the help of a new ally, Gavin and Izzy embark on a dangerous and unauthorized mission to save their family despite government warnings that they could cause unprecedented disaster.

Dexter

Dexter’s murder cabin hosts a search party in the synopsis for “Storm of Fuck” — the second episode of the upcoming revival season.

When a simple missing person case turns into a crime scene, Dexter’s cabin becomes home base for the search and rescue. Terrible timing for Dexter, who is trying to reunite with his long lost son, Harrison. As Angela and Harrison become acquainted, Dexter struggles to keep his old and new worlds separate. Written by: Warren Hsu Leonard Directed by: Marcos Siega

Peacemaker

Finally, James Gunn, John Cena and Steve Agee discuss Peacemaker and the character’s introduction in The Suicide Squad in a new featurette.

