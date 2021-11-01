A familiar face from Supergirl will return for Superman & Lois. Riverdale undergoes a name change, for one night only. Plus, what to expect on the next episodes of Legends of Tomorrow, and Ghosts. Spoilers now!



Doctor Who

Sontarans fight in the Crimean War in a teaser for the next episode of season 13, “War of the Sontarans.”

Wyrmwood: Apocalypse



Cybernetic zombies lay waste to Australia in this teaser for Wyrmood: Apocalypse.

Superman & Lois

TV Line reports Jenna Dewan, the actress who portrayed Lois Lane’s younger sister Lucy in the first season of Supergirl (when we hadn’t even met Lois yet!) will reprise her role in the second season of Superman & Lois.

Nancy Drew

The Drew Crew find “a mystical substance that prompts a temporary return to the lowered inhibitions of adolescence” in the synopsis for “The Gambit of the Tangled Souls” airing November nineteenth.

FOREVER YOUNG – While Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and her friends race to find the relic that could finally untangle George’s (Leah Lewis) soul from Odette Lamar’s, Carson (Scott Wolf) and Ryan (Riley Smith) are affected by a mystical substance that prompts a temporary return to the lowered inhibitions of adolescence. Also starring Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, and Alex Saxon. Larry Teng directed the episode written by Jen Vestuto and Melissa Marlette (#307). Original airdate 11/19/2021.

Riverdale

Riverdale changes its name to “Rivervale” in the synopsis for its sixth season premiere, “Welcome to Rivervale.”

WELCOME TO RIVERVALE – Following the explosion that ended Season Five, a new day dawns in the town of RiverVALE, where everything is as it should be. Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Reggie (Charles Melton) are now the town’s power couple, while Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) move in together. But with Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) demanding a return to the “old ways,” this serenity will surely not last. And how could Archie (KJ Apa) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) possibly have survived? Vanessa Morgan, Casey Cott, Drew Ray Tanner and Madchen Amick also star. The episode was written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and directed by Gabriel Correa (#601). Original airdate 11/16/2021.

The Flash

The Flash kicks off “Armageddon” with the synopsis for its eighth season premiere.

PART ONE OF THE ARMAGEDDON FIVE EPISODE EVENT - When a powerful alien threat arrives on Earth under mysterious circumstances, Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton) and the rest of Team Flash are pushed to their limits in a desperate battle to save the world. But with time running out and the fate of humanity at stake, Flash and his companions will also need to enlist the help of some old friends if the forces of good are to prevail.

Batwoman

A brand-new Poison Ivy buds in the synopsis for “How Does Your Garden Grow?”, the sixth episode of Batwoman’s third season.

TANGLED UP IN YOU - An unnerving discovery in a garden shed sends Renee Montoya (Victoria Cartagena) rushing to Ryan (Javicia Leslie) to ensure the city is on high alert. Her terrifying theory – a Bat Trophy has entangled a new host, and her thorny ways are weaving their way through Gotham. Alice (Rachel Skarsten) is suspiciously eager to help the Bat Team (Nicole Kang, Camrus Johnson), and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) seeks vengeance for an incident involving her sister.

Legends of Tomorrow

It sounds like the Legends return to the woods of Vancouver in the synopsis for “Deus Ex Latrina,” airing November 17.

ADDITIONAL BAGGAGE - When the Legends and Gwyn (Matt Ryan) finally time travel, the time machine goes haywire leaving them stranded in a lush forest with no idea when or where they are. Seeing that Sara (Caity Lotz) and Ava (Jes Macallan) are noticeable stressed, Nate (Nick Zano) takes over and gives everyone tasks to set up camp to keep everyone occupied. Meanwhile, unbeknownst to the Legends, someone keeps trying to destroy the anomalies that keep popping up which could create bigger ripples throughout history. Tala Ashe, Olivia Swann, Adam Tsekham, Lisseth Chavez, Shayan Sobhian and Amy Pemberton also star. Nico Sachse directed the episode written by Ray Utarnachitt & Mercedes Valle (706). Original airdate 11/17/2021.

Legacies

Meanwhile, Lizzie uncovers “a dangerous plan” in the synopsis for “You’re a Long Way From Home.”

YOU CAN RUN BUT YOU CAN’T HIDE - Josie (Kaylee Bryant) and Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) search for answers which leads Lizzie to uncover a dangerous plan. Cleo (Omono Okojie) works on tracking down Hope (Danielle Rose Russell), who does not want to be found. Hope pays a visit to a familiar face. Meanwhile, Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) gets some clarity – and a surprise visitor. Matthew Davis, Quincy Fouse, Aria Shahghasemi, Matthew Davis, Leo Howard and Ben Levin also star. America Young directed the episode written by Thomas Brandon & Kimberly Ndombe (#402).

Ghosts

Finally, Pete’s wife pays a visit in the trailer for this week’s episode of Ghosts.

