Zendaya discusses her time on Dune. New Clifford footage reveals the villains on a quest for Big Red Dog Blood. Plus, Michael Sheen teases his return to Good Omens, and Stargirl goes black and white for a new episode. To me, my spoilers!



Dune



In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Zendaya revealed she only spent seven days on the set of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune.

I didn’t want to leave ... Denis had such a warmth, and there was a familial quality to the way it felt when I got there. I felt very welcomed by the crew and cast, everybody was so lovely to me.

The Batman

A motion poster featuring Robert Pattinson’s voice promises a new Batman trailer at DC Fandome tomorrow, October 16. Stay tuned to io9 as we’ll be covering the event live.

Eternals

Meanwhile, the latest Eternals TV spot includes new footage of Thena and Gilgamesh fighting Deviants.

Clifford the Big Red Dog

A new Clifford trailer introduces the evil genetics company out for his big, red blood.

Apex

The trailer for Apex sees Neal McDonough hunting Bruce Willis in a futuristic Most Dangerous Game-type scenario

Broken Darkness

A meteor shower brings forth ravenous ghouls in the trailer for Broken Darkness, coming to VOD this October 29.

Good Omens

Michael Sheen is back on the set of Good Omens.

Stargirl

KSiteTV has photos from next week’s partially black-and-white episode of Stargirl. More at the link.

Chucky

Bloody-Disgusting also has new photos from the second episode of Chucky. Again, click through to see the rest.

Doom Patrol

Finally, the Sisterhood of Dada is hatching human-faced avian chimeras in the trailer for “Bird Patrol”—next week’s cocoon-puking episode of Doom Patrol.

Banner art by Jim Cook