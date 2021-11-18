Get a look at Kate Bishop and her friends in some new Hawkeye character posters. Doctor Who teases a dire season finale. Legends of Tomorrow gets riveting. Plus, what’s next on Yellowjackets and Batwoman. Spoilers now!



There’s Something Wrong With the Children

According to Variety, Roxanne Benjamin will direct There’s Something Wrong With The Children for Blumhouse and EPIX. Starring Zach Gilford, Amanda Crew, Alisha Wainwright, Carlos Santos, Briella Guiza, and David Mattle, the story follows Margaret (Wainwright) and Ben (Gilford) as they “take a weekend trip with longtime friends Ellie (Crew) and Thomas (Santos) and their two young children (Guiza and Mattle). Eventually, Ben begins to suspect something supernatural is occurring when the kids behave strangely after disappearing into the woods overnight.”

The Matrix: Resurrections

Warner Bros. released a new Matrix: Resurrections poster.

Sensation

After he’s inducted into a top-secret superhuman DNA program, a postman learns he’s able to receive, control, and send information based on the four senses in the trailer for Sensation, coming to VOD starting December 31.

Kingdom Come

Meanwhile, Brandon Routh revealed to Comic Book he’s “looked into” the possibility of a Kingdom Come TV series starring himself as Superman.

Given the story is the right story and Superman [is] portrayed in the way that I see Superman. I was absolutely always interested in that. I have made my own investigations about the possibility of something like that. Right now, the truth is that we’re flush with Superman stuff, with the success of Superman & Lois — and Tyler [Hoechlin]’s doing an awesome job on that — and then there’s a couple scripts and stuff going around for features, I think, in different iterations at Warner Bros. I don’t know [what all of the plans are], but I do know that [The Flash] is coming out and that is opening up that world. When that happens and with, I suppose, the success of that, that opens up other opportunities. Just like Marc Guggenheim did with Crisis on Infinite Earths, you can have multiple Supermen, and it works. That experiment is actively in process and hasn’t been tested yet on the feature film side, but I think that’s what maybe they’re gearing up for. It’s hard to say what the next few years will bring, but where I used to say, I didn’t think I’d ever play Superman again, having been able to play him again in Crisis, now I say, the sky’s the limit. Who knows?

Hawkeye

Clint, Kate, and Pizza Dog enjoy their own Hawkeye character posters.

Doctor Who

Spoiler TV has a short synopsis for “The Vanquishers”—the season thirteen finale of Doctor Who.

The forces of darkness are in control. Who is left to save the day?

The BBC also revealed that fall 2022 will be Jodie Whittaker’s final episode as the Doctor, as part of the 60th-anniversary celebrations. This was expanded on slightly in t hree tweets : “Having been in charge of the TARDIS since filming began in 2017, Showrunner Chris Chibnall and Jodie Whittaker are set to leave the most famous police box on Earth – and the Universe. Having faced many perilous journeys battling some of the most feared monsters throughout space and time, it’s the final instalment for the Thirteenth Doctor. This epic blockbuster special will see the Doctor fight evil across the galaxy one last time but just who will she come up against in her final battle before the Doctor regenerates once more…”

Yellowjackets

The team practices DIY surgery in the synopsis for “Saints” — the December 19 episode of Yellowjackets.

The Yellowjackets tangle with the birds & the bees, navigating love, lust and DIY surgery. In the present : blackmail, bunnies and an icy reunion. Misty prepares for a surprise(d) houseguest.

Riverdale

KSiteTV has photos from the next two episodes of Riverdale, —sorry, RiverVALE, where some very strange things are happening — “Ghost Stories” and “Mr. Cypher. ” Click through for more.

Batwoman

Mary doesn’t want to be saved in the trailer for next week’s mid-season finale of Batwoman.

Legends of Tomorrow

Finally—Sara, Ava, Astra, Spooner, and Gideon find work at an airplane factory during World War II in the trailer for “A Woman’s Place is in the War Effort!”

Banner art by Jim Cook