Vermont Endures Widespread Flooding in Wake of Torrential Downpours

Extreme Weather

Emergency workers conducted more than 50 rescues as residents were stranded in homes and cars.

Angely Mercado
water covers residential property on Route 11 after heavy rain on July 10, 2023 in Londonderry, Vermont. Torrential rain and flooding has affected millions of people from Vermont south to North Carolina.
Photo: Scott Eisen (Getty Images)

Vermont woke up to widespread flooding, mudslides, and road closures after heavy rain engulfed the region this weekend and on Monday.

Emergency responders have conducted more than 50 water rescues for residents trapped in their vehicles, or in their homes by the fast moving floodwaters, local station NBC5 News reported.

The extreme weather conditions come after several days of heavy precipitation and weekend flooding in New England and the Hudson Valley this past weekend. Communities north of New York City experienced mudslides and road closures, The New York Times reported.

In anticipation of the extreme weather, first responders from other states traveled to Vermont from Michigan, South Carolina, New Jersey, and other locations to support local responders. Officials also declared a state of emergency in Vermont on Sunday. Thankfully, the region is seeing the tail end of this weather and the conditions are expected to clear up by tomorrow, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

“Showers will push north and eventually come to an end through the day Tuesday for New England after multiple days of significant rainfall over the Northeast,” the NWS said in today’s alert.

Officials have warned that some dangers still persist. “Just because the rain has stopped in some areas, does not mean the threat of flooding has gone away. Stay vigilant and stay updated,” Vermont Governor Phil Scott tweeted this morning.

Swelled rivers in Wilmington, Vermont

Karen Matter, of Amherst, N.H., takes a video of the flooding from the North Branch Deerfield River in Wilmington, Vt., on July 10, 2023.
Photo: Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer (AP)
Submerged cars throughout Vermont

Floodwaters rise in Bridgewater, Vt., on Monday, July 10, 2023, submerging parked vehicles and threatening homes near the Ottauquechee River.
Photo: Hasan Jamali (AP)
Floodwaters cover driveways and lawns

Floodwaters rise in Bridgewater, Vt., on Monday, July 10, 2023, submerging parked vehicles and threatening homes near the Ottauquechee River.
Photo: Hasan Jamali (AP)
Cars swallowed by floodwaters 

Floodwaters rise in Bridgewater, Vt., on Monday, July 10, 2023, submerging parked vehicles and threatening homes near the Ottauquechee River.
Photo: Hasan Jamali (AP)
The Connecticut River swelling with rainwater

People stand on the Vilas Bridge, in Bellows Falls, Rockingham, Vt., to watch the water from the Connecticut River flow through on Monday, July 10, 2023.
Photo: Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer (AP)
Vermont residents brave the heavy rain

Nancy Cain, of Brattleboro, Vt., walks her dog Zephyr as the rain pours down near the West River in Brattleboro, Vt., Monday, July 10, 2023.
Photo: Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer (AP)
Residents try to leave their homes in Bridgewater, Vermont

A man carries belongings through floodwaters from a home in Bridgewater, Vt., Monday, July 10, 2023.
Photo: Hasan Jamali (AP)
Cars drive through dangerous flooding

A truck drives through deep floodwaters from the Dog River on Route 12 in Berlin, Vt. on Monday, July 10, 2023.
Photo: Jeb Wallace-Brodeur/The Times Argus (AP)
Residents view the rising waters near their homes

Shawn McManis checks rising water outside his cousin’s home in Worcester, Vt. on Sunday, July 9, 2023.
Photo: Jeb Wallace-Brodeur/The Times Argus (AP)
Docks washed away by the fast moving waters

People look as as docks and boats are washed away on the West River in Brattleboro, Vt., near The Marina, Monday, July 10, 2023.
Photo: Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer (AP)

