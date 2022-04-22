It’s been over 50 years since the first Earth Day, and boy, we really solved all those problems, huh?



What began as a protest movement demanding strong environmental policy is now just a sad, greenwashed shell that gives polluters a chance to tweet platitudes and pat themselves on the back for “loving” the Earth (all while continuing to pollute like mad). These vintage TV spots may not have saved us from environmental ruin, but at least they’re a nostalgic reminder of a much more optimistic time.