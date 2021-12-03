It’s that time of year to take a look at the natural world through the eyes of some of the most talented wildlife photographers on the planet—and you can vote for your favorite. This week, the Natural History Museum in London released 25 images that it has shortlisted for the Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award. They’re everything you could want from wildlife photography: stunning closeups, incredible stories, and adorable mom-and-baby shots.



This year, more than 500,000 images from photographers in 95 different countries were entered into the m useum’s 57th annual Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition. The top five winners of the online voting will be displayed online. The Museum has already chosen its winners of the overall competition, which includes pictures of grizzlies chowing down, reindeer locking antlers, and giant newt s-making sweet, sweet love .

“The People’s Choice Award offers striking observations of nature and our relationship with it, sparking our curiosity and strengthening our connection with the natural world,” Natalie Cooper, a researcher at the Natural History Museum and member of the judging panel, said in a statement. “It’s an incredible challenge to pick just one of these images, so we’re looking forward to discovering which wild moment emerges as the public’s favo rite.”

We’ve compiled all 25 photos here, starting with this shot of zebras drinking at the Okaukuejo waterhole in Etosha National Park, Namibia that reminded photographer Lucas Bustamante of a “living barcode.” You can vote for your favorite photo through February 2, and winners will be announced February 9. And if you’re a wildlife photographer hoping to make the cut next year , you’re in luck—entry to the 58th annual competition closes December 9.