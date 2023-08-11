We still don’t know exactly how Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) made it from zombie-infested America to zombie-infested France, but as this new teaser for his Walking Dead spin-off informs us, “a bunch of bad decisions” had a lot to do with it.



The clip also features co-star Clémence Poésy—whose character was “broken until the world ended”—and the sort of terrifying imagery you’d hope to see in a France-set show spawned from The Walking Dead, including an Eiffel Tower that’s clearly been through hell.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon | Daryl’s Journey | Premieres Sept 10th on AMC and AMC+.

Here’s the official synopsis of the series: “In The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl (Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan.”

Advertisement

The first Walking Dead character spin-off, New York City-set The Walking Dead: Dead City, aired its first season earlier this summer and was renewed for a second; after The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, which also has a season two on the way, concludes its first installment, the third spin-off, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, will arrive in 2024. Fear the Walking Dead, a series with (mostly) separate characters from the original Walking Dead show, is set to wrap up its eighth and final season later this year.

In addition to Reedus and Poésy, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon stars Adam Nagaitis, Anne Charrier, Eriq Ebouaney, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi, and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi. The grimiest European vacation ever begins September 10 on AMC and AMC+.

Advertisement Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.