Daryl Dixon has pretty much always been the most popular character on The Walking Dead. Sure people love Rick and Michonne. They loved to hate Negan and The Governor. But Daryl has always been that perfect balance. That’s why it’s wild to think that finally, after all this time, he’s finally got his own show and now that show has an official trailer.

During The Walking Dead panel in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con, AMC revealed the first trailer for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, which debuts on September 10. The show follows Daryl across the Atlantic to France, where he gets into all sort of other zombified adventures. Up until now, the plot has been kept rather mysterious, but that curtain begins to get pulled back in this first trailer. AMC seems to already think Daryl’s got the juice, as it’s already been renewed for a second season.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Official Trailer

So what do you think? Are you excited for this series? Do you think it’s going to be better or worse than Dead City, which has its season finale this week? Let us know below.

This was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of writers and actors currently on strike, the films and TV covered during SDCC 2023 wouldn’t exist.

