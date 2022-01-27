It’s safe to say fans will be seeing new Spider-Man: No Way Home merchandise for a long time. Maybe even up until the next Spider-Man movie comes out, whenever that is. So much of the movie was shrouded in mystery that it’s likely not even the toy companies got a glimpse of many of the characters from the second half of the movie— s o as we continue to drool over stuff that was revealed pre-release, there’s also the knowledge more is surely coming.

For now though, we have some really cute and cool pieces from Hot Toys, including MJ, Peter, and the Green Goblin, the latter in his suit from the 2002 Spider-Man—giving us our best look at his costume in 20 years. There’s also an amazing assortment of Spider-Man: The Video Game pieces you have to see to believe. Check ‘ em out.