Image : Apple

It’s September and there’s an Apple event! That typically means there’s an iPhone, but we’ve heard rumor after rumor that there will be no iPhone today. Still, it would be rude not to liveblog whatever DOES happen at today’s event, which kicks off at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.



Right now it sounds like we might get a new Apple Watch, presumably called the Series 6, which could finally feature the SpO2 sensors that rival smartwatches have featured for years. But there might also be a cheaper Apple Watch branded as an SE device in the vein of the iPhone SE. Plus we could see a new iPad Air, the long-rumored device-tracking AirTags, and maybe even some headphones, too.

As WWDC was in June, this is going to be an all-digital event, and if it’s anything at all like WWDC, it will move lightning-fast and leave you itching to go back in the video timeline to see what you’ve missed. But you won’t be able to because it’s live!

That’s where our liveblog comes in. Myself and news editor Rhett Jones are here to liveblog everything so you won’t have to scrub through a single video and can instead get all our colorful commentary paired with the biggest news of the event.