One of the bright spots in recent Marvel memory is about to get brighter. A lot brighter. Werewolf by Night, Marvel Studios’ black and white Disney+ special presentation directed by Oscar-winner Michael Giacchino, is going to be re-released in full color just in time for Halloween.

“We spent a lot of time working on this color version,” Giacchino posted on X. “We wanted to pay homage to the incredible vibrant color in horror films like the ones Hammer made. A whole new look for Werewolf by Night.” It’ll debut October 20 on Disney+ as part of the company’s big “Huluween” and “Hallostream” events across Hulu and Disney+. That also includes the original Werewolf By Night appearing on Hulu starting today through the end of October, as well as a bunch of other movies and shows debuting such as No One Will Save You, Goosebumps, Haunted Mansion, and much more.

For those who may not quite remember what’s going on here, Werewolf by Night was released last year as a “Marvel Studios Special Presentation” on Disney+. The hour-long, black-and-white film starred Gael García Bernal as Jack Russell, a monster hunter who has to face off with several other monster hunters. Jack is no usual monster hunter though. He, himself, is a werewolf, a fact that becomes evident as he ends up tearing through the competition. The special also introduced Laura Donnelly as Elsa Bloodstone and Man-Thing to the MCU.

There’s still no specific word as to when or where these characters might come back to the MCU but that we’ll get to see them in a whole new light later this year should be a lot of fun. And, since Giacchino helped with it, we know it’s not some cash grab.

Watch Werewolf by Night, in its original black and white, on Disney+ now. The color version is out October 20.

