Home invasion movies are so prevalent because it’s horror, without the horror. Each and every one of us instantly shudder as we imagine the fear and shock of strangers forcing themselves into our home. But what if that “stranger” was stranger than a normal “stranger?” What if the stranger was an alien?

That seems to be the bare-bones setup of No One Will Save You, the new sci-fi thriller from Spontaneous director Brian Duffield. Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart, Short Term 12) stars as a young woman with a troubled past who tries to escape into solitude to take care of her mental well-being, and is then forced to deal with an alien invasion. Check out the killer first trailer right here.

No One Will Save You | Official Trailer

That looks really awesome, right? From the creepy shots with the alien in the bedroom, through the intense montage at the end with all sorts of bonkers visuals, you get a sense that this movie could be something special. And you won’t have to wait too long for it. It’s coming to Hulu on September 22. (Which, admittedly, sounds like a bummer—but don’t forget that other 20th Century film that went straight to Hulu, Prey, which turned out pretty great.)

Advertisement

“I wanted the movie to take the lead of a small intimate character study and drop an alien invasion on top of them,” Duffield, who also wrote the movie, said in a press release. “The end of the world won’t only be for those that are ready for it, and the idea of an alien movie rudely bursting the bubble our character has spent years building and cultivating felt like a unique way to tell a favorite story.”

We can’t wait. No One Will Save You hits Hulu September 22.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.