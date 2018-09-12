Image: Twitter

Just minutes before Apple’s big event was set to kick off, Tim Cook appears to have mixed up his apps. The CEO tweeted out what appears to be a question for his staff as they scramble to announce a what everyone expects to be a bevy of new iPhones, an updated Apple Watch, and maybe even a new iPad.

The tweet was quickly deleted, but it’s archived here.

So, what did Cook forget?

Update: Welp, turns out this appears to have been an elaborate ploy to promo the opening video. You got us this time, Cook.