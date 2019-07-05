Photo: Getty Images

It’s been 25 whole years since Amazon burst onto the scene as an online bookseller in July of 1994. Now, it’s a giant, package-delivering behemoth that despite some unsavory headlines, all of us probably use because it’s just so damn convenient.

Still, the things you buy online are an interesting peek at your past self. My first Amazon purchase was back in March 2005, and needless to say, I am mildly embarrassed to find evidence of my power metal phase. It was the limited edition Japanese version CD of Kamelot’s The Black Halo. Apparently, my emo-high-school-self absolutely needed to spend $25 on those Japan-only bonus tracks. Seeing as I didn’t get high speed internet until at least 2006, and YouTube wasn’t even a thing until February 2005, I guess it makes sense. (The Haunting still slaps though.)

A quick poll of Gizmodo staffers revealed we all have dark, very on-brand purchasing pasts. Most were things like CDs, books, and DVDs—but it’s what we were watching, listening, and reading that counts most. We apparently had a thing for Godspeed You Black Emperor, seasons 1 and 2 of The Dinosaurs, and Masters of the Universe. For books, we were reading titles such as The Beauty of the Husband by Anne Carson, American Political Thought: Four Hundred Years of Ideas and Ideologies by Sue Davis, and And Here’s the Kicker: Conversations with 21 Top Humor Writers on their Craft by Mike Sacks. Others were a little more miscellaneous. We had a Yo Gabba Gabba poster in 2009, a Ravenclaw necktie, computer mystery games, webcams for parents, copies of Resident Evil 5, a Weems & Plath weather center, and a Nikon D90 DSLR. One staffer, who shall remain nameless, ordered self-seal sterilization pouches, wide-mouth plastic storage caps, and a pressure cooker/canner pressure regulator. The only clue given was the purchases also involved birdseed and spores.

My friends were equally weird. My partner apparently ordered running shoes and Sonic the Hedgehog shot glasses. Another friend who identifies as a “raging leftist” ordered a “Russian Soviet Army Black KGB Fur” hat. Many ordered textbooks because the years of 2005-2010 were ripe for cash-strapped college kids flip off their campus bookstores and get books cheap online.

If you’re wondering how you can check your first order, all you have to do is log in to Amazon and hit the Orders tab in the upper right-hand corner. You can then hit the drop down menu and scroll all the way down through past years until you find your oldest ever order.

So, tell us—what was it? Leave a screenshot in the comments below. Trust us, no judgment. This is a safe space.